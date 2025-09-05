$41.350.02
Ukraine has opened its first Eurotrack: ticket sales have already started, trains will go to Europe from September 12

Kyiv • UNN

 • 314 views

President Zelenskyy opened the Uzhhorod – Chop Eurotrack, connecting Uzhhorod with Bratislava, Košice, Budapest, and Vienna. Trains will start running from September 12, and the Eurotrack will be extended to Lviv.

Ukraine has opened its first Eurotrack: ticket sales have already started, trains will go to Europe from September 12

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy participated in the opening of the Eurotrack, a part of the European railway network that connects Ukraine with Bratislava, Košice, Budapest, and Vienna. The 22 km long track will be the first step in integrating the Ukrainian railway into the EU, and trains will start operating on September 12, writes UNN with reference to the Office of the President.

Details

The opening of the Uzhhorod – Chop Eurotrack section took place at the Uzhhorod railway station. Zelenskyy congratulated the railway workers and thanked them for the result. Thanks to the 22 km long track, which is part of the European network, Uzhhorod became the first regional center to be connected with Bratislava, Košice, Budapest, and Vienna.

And this is just one of our first steps in integrating the Ukrainian railway into the European Union networks. We thank everyone who worked for this result, for this project. This is a joint project with the European Union. And ahead are thousands of similar projects. Ukraine will be part of the European Union. Absolutely 

– noted the President.

Trains will travel to Europe on the new track as early as September 12. Ticket sales opened today, September 5.

Next, the Eurotrack will be extended to Lviv.

Ukraine responds to Russia's strikes on energy, no one will simply endure in the dark - Zelenskyy05.09.25, 19:38 • 1648 views

Antonina Tumanova

Society
State Border of Ukraine
Bratislava
Vienna
Košice
European Union
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Budapest
Ukraine
Uzhhorod
Lviv