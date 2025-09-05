$41.350.02
Ukraine responds to Russia's strikes on energy, no one will simply endure in the dark - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 260 views

President Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is responding to Russian strikes on energy facilities and will not tolerate darkness. Ukraine is ready to ensure Slovakia's energy stability by offering joint energy projects without Russian resources.

Ukraine responds to Russia's strikes on energy, no one will simply endure in the dark - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is responding to Russia's attacks on its energy infrastructure, because "no one will simply endure in the dark," noting that Ukraine is ready to ensure Slovakia's energy stability so that the country does not use Russian energy resources.

Zelenskyy stated this during a joint press conference with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, as reported by UNN.

Details

We talked about energy today, as the Prime Minister said, our government officials will meet on October 20. Our government officials will be absolutely constructive, we are ready to have joint energy projects. We are ready to supply gas and oil to the territory of Slovakia. I frankly told the Prime Minister, if it's not Russian gas, if it's not Russian oil, because we have a war

- said Zelenskyy. 

He added that Ukraine is responding to Russia's attacks on energy facilities, and will continue to respond.

But we really want this war to end. But no one will simply endure in the dark

- added Zelenskyy.

In addition, the President stated that Ukraine is ready to ensure energy stability for Slovakia in the energy sector.

We want to have joint projects. We have one principle - no to Russian energy resources

- emphasized the head of state.

Recall

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico called rumors information about alleged discussions with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin regarding an energy blockade of Ukraine. According to him, the negotiations concerned only bilateral cooperation between Bratislava and Moscow.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
Electricity
Vladimir Putin
Bratislava
Robert Fico
Slovakia
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine