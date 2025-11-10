Two passenger trains collided in Slovakia: dozens injured

On Sunday evening, November 9, two passenger trains collided in Slovakia, injuring dozens of people. This was reported by Aktuality.sk, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the collision occurred on the railway corridor between Bratislava and Pezinok. According to the police, the accident happened after one train crashed into the rear of another.

Dozens of professional and volunteer firefighters, as well as other rescue units, arrived at the scene. We will provide more information when the situation allows. – reported the Slovak Fire and Rescue Service on social media.

The publication adds that there were about 800 people on the trains at the time of the impact, both were "full of students." Most of the victims suffered fractures and bruises.

Recall

In October, 91 people were injured in a collision of two express trains in Slovakia, with no fatalities. The incident occurred near the Slovak village of Jablonov nad Turňou.

