Slovakia to introduce new speed limits on sidewalks

Slovakia is introducing speed limits on sidewalks. The unusual rule was initially understood as regulating pedestrian speed. But as explained, it refers to the movement of cyclists, skaters, and electric scooter drivers. This is reported by UNN with reference to Dennikn and DW.

In Bratislava, Slovak parliamentarians approved an amendment to the law that sets the maximum speed on the sidewalk at 6 km/h. The announcement of the new norm initially stirred public opinion in the country – some perceived it as a speed limit for pedestrians. This caused disbelief and a wave of jokes on the Internet, including such an ironic question:

Do I risk speeding if I run for the bus? - this was the question from social media users.

However, as Slovak lawmakers explained, the goal is to establish a more precise speed limit on the sidewalk for cyclists, scooter drivers, and skateboarders.

The main goal is to improve safety on sidewalks, given the increasing number of collisions with scooters. - explained Ľubomír Vážny, a member of parliament and former Minister of Transport from the national-populist party "Direction – Slovak Social Democracy" (Smer-SSD), who initiated this project.

The amendment adopted by the Slovak parliament introduces the concept of "pedestrian speed" for the first time – six kilometers per hour. This indicator is used as a guideline: everyone moving on the sidewalk on vehicles is ordered not to exceed a speed close to the normal pedestrian speed.

The new version of the law is intended to help the police and courts assess whether the speed of movement corresponded to that of a pedestrian.

The law will come into force on January 1, 2026.

