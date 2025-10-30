Slovakia to introduce new speed limits on sidewalks

$42.080.01
48.980.00
ukenru
01:07 PM • 7536 views
Power outage schedules are returning across Ukraine: what is known
Exclusive
11:00 AM • 25064 views
Preferential taxation of electric vehicles: will the price increase if benefits are canceled, and what will happen to the market?
10:37 AM • 20261 views
Syrskyi refutes Russian claims of "blockade" in Pokrovsk and Kupyansk, made a number of decisions regarding the Pokrovsk direction
Exclusive
10:10 AM • 18894 views
The contract with MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko, who is the rector of the State Biotechnological University, should be terminated – member of the SBTU Academic CouncilPhoto
Exclusive
October 30, 08:02 AM • 24119 views
China's goals: expert assesses the likelihood of Beijing's participation in negotiations on the war in Ukraine
October 30, 07:49 AM • 17511 views
Vinnytsia and Ivano-Frankivsk regions suffered a Russian attack on critical infrastructure: there are casualties, in Ladyzhyn - power, water, and heat outages
October 30, 06:13 AM • 21742 views
Trump discussed Russia's war against Ukraine with Xi Jinping: says China to work with the US on a solution
October 30, 01:44 AM • 28094 views
Trump ordered the US to start nuclear weapons tests
October 29, 06:25 PM • 44981 views
In Ukraine, young people aged 18-25 will be able to receive up to UAH 200,000 to start a business
October 29, 04:51 PM • 45095 views
Court remands ex-head of Ukrenergo Kudrytskyi in custody for two months
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
4m/s
88%
745mm
Popular news
Power outage schedules in all regions of Ukraine until 7 PM - UkrenergoOctober 30, 06:35 AM • 24195 views
Massive UAV attack on Russia on October 30: infrastructure hit, flights delayed in MoscowPhotoOctober 30, 07:25 AM • 5858 views
Hourly power outages canceled, but may return - Ministry of EnergyOctober 30, 08:17 AM • 21549 views
Winter holidays in 2026: when and how long will schoolchildren in Ukraine rest?October 30, 08:40 AM • 30187 views
"Pharmacy desert": on the socio-economic consequences of reducing the number of pharmacies in Ukraine 11:42 AM • 14546 views
Publications
"Pharmacy desert": on the socio-economic consequences of reducing the number of pharmacies in Ukraine 11:42 AM • 14738 views
Preferential taxation of electric vehicles: will the price increase if benefits are canceled, and what will happen to the market?
Exclusive
11:00 AM • 25068 views
Winter holidays in 2026: when and how long will schoolchildren in Ukraine rest?October 30, 08:40 AM • 30396 views
Acting Rector of DSTU Andriy Kudryashov "forgot" to declare cohabitant and expensive gifts: what NACP should checkPhoto
Exclusive
October 29, 12:54 PM • 101325 views
New trade rules between Ukraine and the EU come into force today: which quotas for agricultural products will increasePhotoOctober 29, 11:54 AM • 90527 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Xi Jinping
Andriy Kudryashov
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
State Border of Ukraine
Vinnytsia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco celebrated a month of marriage: how the stars' vacation in California wentOctober 29, 03:50 PM • 33707 views
Jamie Lee Curtis revealed how she "accidentally" got into actingOctober 29, 01:18 PM • 40985 views
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a date night, attending a 2025 World Series game in Los AngelesPhotoVideoOctober 29, 08:05 AM • 65380 views
The Weeknd buys Florida estate for $50 million, setting a recordPhotoOctober 29, 06:46 AM • 69413 views
Pop star Dua Lipa topped the ranking of the richest stars under 30 in Britain and IrelandPhotoOctober 28, 06:29 PM • 50342 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Heating
TikTok

Slovakia to introduce new speed limits on sidewalks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1070 views

From January 2026, Slovakia will introduce a speed limit of 6 km/h on sidewalks for cyclists, skaters, and electric scooter riders. This new measure aims to increase safety and reduce the number of collisions.

Slovakia to introduce new speed limits on sidewalks

Slovakia is introducing speed limits on sidewalks. The unusual rule was initially understood as regulating pedestrian speed. But as explained, it refers to the movement of cyclists, skaters, and electric scooter drivers. This is reported by UNN with reference to Dennikn and DW.

Details

In Bratislava, Slovak parliamentarians approved an amendment to the law that sets the maximum speed on the sidewalk at 6 km/h. The announcement of the new norm initially stirred public opinion in the country – some perceived it as a speed limit for pedestrians. This caused disbelief and a wave of jokes on the Internet, including such an ironic question:

Do I risk speeding if I run for the bus?

- this was the question from social media users.

However, as Slovak lawmakers explained, the goal is to establish a more precise speed limit on the sidewalk for cyclists, scooter drivers, and skateboarders.

The main goal is to improve safety on sidewalks, given the increasing number of collisions with scooters.

- explained Ľubomír Vážny, a member of parliament and former Minister of Transport from the national-populist party "Direction – Slovak Social Democracy" (Smer-SSD), who initiated this project.

Reference

The amendment adopted by the Slovak parliament introduces the concept of "pedestrian speed" for the first time – six kilometers per hour. This indicator is used as a guideline: everyone moving on the sidewalk on vehicles is ordered not to exceed a speed close to the normal pedestrian speed.

Amsterdam has set a speed limit of 30 km/h on 80% of city roads08.12.23, 19:50 • 37744 views

The new version of the law is intended to help the police and courts assess whether the speed of movement corresponded to that of a pedestrian.

The law will come into force on January 1, 2026.

Recall

The European Union has adopted new rules on driving licenses, including digital licenses and cross-border fines.

Education in Slovakia - a chance for Ukrainian students to get a European diploma for free29.10.25, 18:54 • 5496 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the WorldAuto
Technology
Road traffic accident
Bratislava
Slovakia