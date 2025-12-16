Bus with Ukrainians overturned in Slovakia: two passengers hospitalized

A bus carrying Ukrainians overturned in Slovakia, two female passengers were hospitalized, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Slovak police, the accident occurred at night on the D1 highway near Bratislava. The bus was carrying passengers from Ukraine.

"The bus was carrying 10 passengers and two drivers, all of whom are citizens of Ukraine," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

According to Slovak law enforcement, two female passengers were taken to the nearest hospitals with minor injuries. Other passengers did not require medical attention and later continued their journey by alternative transport.

It is known that an investigation has been launched into the accident. The case is currently under the control of the Ukrainian embassy in Slovakia.