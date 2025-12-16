Bus with Ukrainians overturned in Slovakia: two passengers hospitalized

$42.250.05
49.650.19
ukenru
05:02 PM • 4800 views
15 years in prison: Yanukovych's sentence came into forceVideo
04:20 PM • 11903 views
Results of "Ramstein-32": Ukraine received record financial commitments for 2026 and new air defense systems
04:11 PM • 12853 views
Ukraine returned 45 citizens who were held in temporary detention centers for foreigners in the Russian Federation.Video
03:35 PM • 16640 views
Ukraine has freed up 800 MW of electricity capacity: outage schedules will be reduced
01:38 PM • 17305 views
"Maybe this weekend": Zelenskyy revealed details about a new anticipated meeting between Ukraine and the US in Miami with feedback from the Russian side
December 16, 10:57 AM • 22035 views
Europe prepares for war with Russia while Trump seeks peace in Ukraine - WSJ
December 16, 10:49 AM • 23718 views
Belgium rejected European Commission concessions to unblock Russian assets for a loan to Ukraine - Politico
December 16, 08:50 AM • 23770 views
New Year's table–2026 became almost 11% more expensive: how much will the festive menu cost
December 16, 08:08 AM • 28463 views
Prosecutor General Kravchenko reported on weapons found, new evidence, and additional qualification in the case of Andriy Parubiy's murderVideo
December 16, 08:00 AM • 24016 views
The offer is not forever: Politico learned details about the proposed US security guarantees for Ukraine, "similar to NATO's Article 5"
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
1.6m/s
90%
758mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Kharkiv region on emergency blackouts, Donetsk region completely de-energized, over 700,000 consumers without electricity in two regions - Ministry of EnergyDecember 16, 09:39 AM • 26590 views
"Together our voices are stronger": families of the deceased and former patients of the scandalous clinic launched the Stop Odrex websitePhotoDecember 16, 10:19 AM • 33610 views
In temporarily occupied Crimea, they announced the "nationalization" of Usyk's propertyDecember 16, 12:00 PM • 17256 views
"Sovereign AI Factory" for 225 million: how the tender of the State Enterprise "DIA" led to a Russian traceDecember 16, 12:02 PM • 28473 views
Ukraine does not have a certified organization that can determine the authenticity of Mi-8MT helicopter parts02:38 PM • 14970 views
Publications
Ukraine does not have a certified organization that can determine the authenticity of Mi-8MT helicopter parts02:38 PM • 15087 views
"Sovereign AI Factory" for 225 million: how the tender of the State Enterprise "DIA" led to a Russian traceDecember 16, 12:02 PM • 28653 views
"Together our voices are stronger": families of the deceased and former patients of the scandalous clinic launched the Stop Odrex websitePhotoDecember 16, 10:19 AM • 33784 views
The military risks losing two combat helicopters: SBU-seized Mi-8MT weaponry may be damaged due to improper storagePhoto
Exclusive
December 15, 01:38 PM • 74975 views
How to avoid or reduce the risk of road accidents: patrol police gave adviceDecember 15, 01:34 PM • 69867 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Boris Pistorius
Nicolas Sarkozy
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
Netherlands
Poland
United States
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Zootopia 2" topped the box office for the third time, grossing $1.14 billionDecember 14, 07:02 PM • 44144 views
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearanceVideoDecember 13, 11:42 AM • 61115 views
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate storeDecember 13, 11:26 AM • 61028 views
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the USVideoDecember 13, 09:00 AM • 64629 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 99380 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
MIM-104 Patriot
IRIS-T
TikTok

Bus with Ukrainians overturned in Slovakia: two passengers hospitalized

Kyiv • UNN

 • 816 views

In Slovakia, a bus with 10 passengers and two drivers, all citizens of Ukraine, overturned on the D1 highway. Two female passengers were hospitalized with minor injuries, while the others continued their journey.

Bus with Ukrainians overturned in Slovakia: two passengers hospitalized

A bus carrying Ukrainians overturned in Slovakia, two female passengers were hospitalized, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Slovak police, the accident occurred at night on the D1 highway near Bratislava. The bus was carrying passengers from Ukraine.

"The bus was carrying 10 passengers and two drivers, all of whom are citizens of Ukraine," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

Bus accident with Ukrainians in Hungary: heading from Lviv to Ohrid for a dance festival06.07.25, 15:29 • 2727 views

According to Slovak law enforcement, two female passengers were taken to the nearest hospitals with minor injuries. Other passengers did not require medical attention and later continued their journey by alternative transport.

Add

It is known that an investigation has been launched into the accident. The case is currently under the control of the Ukrainian embassy in Slovakia.

Lilia Podolyak

News of the WorldOur people abroad
Road traffic accident
Bratislava
Slovakia
Ukraine