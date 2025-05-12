Ukrainian Matiunina Wins Two Medals at U-21 European Table Tennis Championship

$41.550.04
Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners
02:27 PM • 6860 views

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

Exclusive
01:28 PM • 10569 views

“This is a blow to international trust in ARMA”: expert on Duma's resistance to reform after the G7 ambassadors' statement

Exclusive
01:00 PM • 15349 views

The number of domestic violence cases in Ukraine decreased in the first quarter of 2025 - Prosecutor's Office

Exclusive
12:34 PM • 18367 views

After a wave of criticism, the State Property Fund promised to review the draft withdrawal of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences

Exclusive
11:05 AM • 22915 views

In Kyiv, in addition to hepatitis A, there is an outbreak of measles: what is known

May 12, 08:59 AM • 30551 views

EU will additionally allocate 900 million euros for weapons to Ukraine from the revenues of Russian assets

Exclusive
May 12, 08:49 AM • 31750 views

Expert Kozachenko on agricultural science: leadership in selection is maintained, but there are risks

May 12, 08:13 AM • 64307 views

Eurovision 2025: Where to watch and how to vote ahead of the contest

Exclusive
May 12, 06:50 AM • 33745 views

Legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine: what Ukrainians think about this initiative

Exclusive
May 12, 06:38 AM • 36615 views

71st anniversary of Ukraine's membership in UNESCO: how many Ukrainian sites are under the organization's enhanced protection

55 out of 108 enemy drones were shot down overnight over Ukraine

May 12, 05:48 AM • 51359 views

Britain will present new sanctions against the Russian Federation at a meeting of European ministers

May 12, 06:36 AM • 27137 views

Johnny Depp's ex became a mother for the second time: the actress gave birth to twins

May 12, 06:53 AM • 50284 views

10 years of impunity and the decline of the anti-corruption flagship: what the first "annual" audit of NABU showed

May 12, 07:00 AM • 79586 views

Britain plans to join EU forces under new security pact - The Times

May 12, 07:26 AM • 33910 views
Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

02:27 PM • 6860 views

Eurovision 2025: Where to watch and how to vote ahead of the contest

May 12, 08:13 AM • 64307 views

10 years of impunity and the decline of the anti-corruption flagship: what the first "annual" audit of NABU showed

May 12, 07:00 AM • 80099 views

A week of transformations, emotional depth and unexpected changes: astrological forecast for May 12–18
Exclusive

May 12, 05:40 AM • 74137 views

What to eat in May: seasonal products and simple recipes

May 10, 06:30 AM • 96422 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

David Lammy

Kaya Kallas

Emmanuel Macron

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Johnny Depp's ex became a mother for the second time: the actress gave birth to twins

May 12, 06:53 AM • 50676 views

Lily Collins returns to filming "Emily in Paris" with her newborn daughter

May 11, 12:16 PM • 36206 views

The fifth chick has hatched from the star storks Hrytsyk and Odarka

May 10, 11:35 AM • 43053 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 06:26 PM • 123589 views

Felled the legendary "Robin Hood" tree in Britain: court finds two men guilty

May 9, 03:40 PM • 70929 views
Boeing 747

Cryptocurrency

Euro

Shahed-136

Kalibr (missile family)

Ukrainian Matiunina Wins Two Medals at U-21 European Table Tennis Championship

Kyiv • UNN

 • 542 views

Veronika Matiunina became a silver medalist in the individual event and won a bronze in doubles with a Spaniard at the European U-21 Table Tennis Championship. The competitions took place in Bratislava.

Ukrainian Matiunina Wins Two Medals at U-21 European Table Tennis Championship

Ukrainian Veronika Matyunina won "silver" in the individual event and "bronze" in pairs with a Spaniard at the European U-21 Table Tennis Championship, the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine reported on Monday, UNN writes.

Veronika Matyunina is a two-time medalist of the European Table Tennis Championship among athletes under 21

- the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine reported.

Details

From May 7 to 11, the continental table tennis championship U-21 took place in Bratislava (Slovakia). 182 tennis players from 34 European countries took part in the competition, including 4 representatives of Ukraine

18-year-old Ukrainian Veronika Matyunina won two awards.

The athlete won "silver" in the individual event. In the dramatic semi-final against Romanian Elena Zaharia, the Ukrainian won - 4:3. In the final, Veronika met with Anna Gersi from Wales. In the decisive match, the Ukrainian lost with a score of 1:4 and became the silver medalist of the competition.

"Bronze" went to the Ukrainian in the mixed doubles. She competed in pairs with Spaniard Daniel Berzosa. The duet reached the semi-finals, where they lost to rivals from Romania (0:3), and eventually climbed to the third step of the podium.

Addition

Veronika Matyunina is on the podium of the continental championship among young people under 21 in the singles event for the second year in a row: in 2024 she became the European champion.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Sports
Wales
Bratislava
Spain
Romania
Slovakia
Ukraine
