Ukrainian Matiunina Wins Two Medals at U-21 European Table Tennis Championship

Ukrainian Veronika Matyunina won "silver" in the individual event and "bronze" in pairs with a Spaniard at the European U-21 Table Tennis Championship, the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine reported on Monday, UNN writes.

Veronika Matyunina is a two-time medalist of the European Table Tennis Championship among athletes under 21 - the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine reported.

Details

From May 7 to 11, the continental table tennis championship U-21 took place in Bratislava (Slovakia). 182 tennis players from 34 European countries took part in the competition, including 4 representatives of Ukraine

18-year-old Ukrainian Veronika Matyunina won two awards.

The athlete won "silver" in the individual event. In the dramatic semi-final against Romanian Elena Zaharia, the Ukrainian won - 4:3. In the final, Veronika met with Anna Gersi from Wales. In the decisive match, the Ukrainian lost with a score of 1:4 and became the silver medalist of the competition.

"Bronze" went to the Ukrainian in the mixed doubles. She competed in pairs with Spaniard Daniel Berzosa. The duet reached the semi-finals, where they lost to rivals from Romania (0:3), and eventually climbed to the third step of the podium.

Addition

Veronika Matyunina is on the podium of the continental championship among young people under 21 in the singles event for the second year in a row: in 2024 she became the European champion.