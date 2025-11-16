Fico canceled emergency speech due to illness - details explained in Slovakia

The announced address by Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, which was supposed to be broadcast today, will not take place. Bratislava reported that the reason was the illness of the head of government. This is reported by tvnoviny.sk, transmitted by UNN.

Details

Fico's special address was supposed to be broadcast on the eve of November 17 on the STVR channel at 6:45 PM. However, on Sunday, the broadcaster received a message from the Government Office about a change in the program.

Slovak Television and Radio reports a change in the program for Sunday, November 16, 2025. According to information from the Office of the Government of the Slovak Republic, the announced extraordinary address by the Prime Minister of the Slovak Republic, Robert Fico, on the eve of November 17, which was supposed to be broadcast at 6:45 PM on Jednotka, the news channel :24, and on Radio Slovakia, will not take place. - said STVR PR manager Filip Puchovský.

Smer party deputy chairman Erik Kaliňák stated that Fico had contracted a virus. He noted that he had seen the prime minister on Saturday and noticed that he was feeling unwell. According to Kaliňák, he expects the prime minister to return to work on Monday.

Recall

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, during a speech at a school in Poprad, called on students who support Ukraine to go to war with the Russians. Some students left the hall, unfurling the Ukrainian flag.