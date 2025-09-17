Thousands of Slovaks protested against austerity measures and the pro-Russian policies of Prime Minister Fico

Thousands of people took to nationwide mass protests across Slovakia against the economic and pro-Russian policies of populist Prime Minister Robert Fico on Tuesday, AP reports, writes UNN.

Rallies took place in 16 major cities, including the capital Bratislava.

The latest wave of protests was sparked by Fico's trip to China, where he met with Kremlin head Vladimir Putin for the third time since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. A package of austerity measures recently approved by the government further angered protesters, the publication notes.

The Slovak government says these measures are necessary to reduce the budget deficit, which last year stood at 5.3% of GDP and was the second highest among countries using the single European currency, the euro. This year, the deficit is expected to exceed 5%, surpassing the EU's 3% limit.

Measures include increases in health and social insurance, income tax for high-income earners, and value-added tax on some food products, as well as a possible reduction in national holidays.

Trade unions and other critics said that ordinary people would be most affected, while businesses complained that the measures were not aimed at stimulating the economy.

"Slovaks are tired of this," said Michal Šimečka, head of the Progressive Slovakia party, to the crowd in Freedom Square in Bratislava.

His party led the protests along with three other political groups: Freedom and Solidarity, the Christian Democrats, and the Democratic Party.

"We are different from each other, but I can guarantee that we will work together," Šimečka said.

Some leaders have proposed organizing a general strike against the government.

"We've had enough of Fico," people chanted.

Protests resumed last week to condemn Fico's meeting with Putin along with other authoritarian leaders in Beijing, the publication writes. Fico was the only EU head of state to attend the military parade organized by Chinese President Xi Jinping to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.

Fico has long been a controversial figure in Slovakia and beyond. He returned to power for the fourth time after his left-wing Smer party won the 2023 parliamentary elections, "campaigning on pro-Russian and anti-American ideas," as the publication describes.

He has, it is noted, openly opposed EU policy towards Ukraine. His critics accuse Slovakia under Fico of following the course of Hungary under Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, whom many consider an autocrat, the publication writes.