Thousands of Slovaks protested against austerity measures and the pro-Russian policies of Prime Minister Fico

Exclusive
05:30 AM • 6852 views
Adoption Day: why thousands of Ukrainian teenagers are still waiting for a family
02:27 AM • 5084 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces destroy the enemy: Syrskyi names Russia's losses for 2025Video
September 16, 04:50 PM • 48370 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expect
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM • 73900 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
September 16, 02:08 PM • 40850 views
The Cabinet of Ministers extended the term of the official investigation into the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, for another month – source
September 16, 10:17 AM • 55810 views
EU adopts recommendation on Ukrainians exiting temporary protection: what it entails
Exclusive
September 16, 10:07 AM • 78791 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
September 16, 09:54 AM • 30099 views
Infant's body found in sewer in Kryvyi Rih
Exclusive
September 16, 09:19 AM • 59066 views
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
September 16, 08:08 AM • 38107 views
Champions League returns: schedule of the first round matches
Over ten enemy UAVs attack Kirovohrad region: explosions heard in the citySeptember 16, 10:47 PM • 22816 views
Charlie Kirk murder suspect left a note before shooting: details revealedSeptember 17, 01:01 AM • 4600 views
Russia's entire military logistics are under threat: "ATESH" paralyzed a railway hub near YekaterinburgPhoto03:14 AM • 8884 views
NATO ships conducted a special operation due to a suspicious Russian vessel off the coast of Sweden03:37 AM • 27152 views
Elections to the Verkhovna Rada may take place in the near future - MP04:55 AM • 15557 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expectSeptember 16, 04:50 PM • 48391 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM • 73919 views
The enemy strikes logistics warehouses. What is known about the Shahed attack in Kyiv OblastSeptember 16, 12:55 PM • 37288 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
September 16, 10:07 AM • 78799 views
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
Exclusive
September 16, 09:19 AM • 59076 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Charles III
Queen Camilla
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Kirovohrad Oblast
Kropyvnytskyi
Coachella 2026 announced headliners: Bieber, Carpenter, Karol G, and AnymaSeptember 16, 02:15 PM • 20625 views
Police broke into Pivovarov's concert in New York and stopped the performanceVideoSeptember 16, 12:26 PM • 27099 views
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winnersPhotoSeptember 15, 08:11 AM • 57491 views
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reasonSeptember 15, 07:06 AM • 55817 views
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhotoSeptember 14, 09:45 AM • 60252 views
Tesla Model Y
BM-30 Smerch
The Guardian
Fox News
E-6 Mercury

Thousands of Slovaks protested against austerity measures and the pro-Russian policies of Prime Minister Fico

Kyiv • UNN

 • 968 views

Thousands of people protested across Slovakia against the economic and pro-Russian policies of Prime Minister Robert Fico. Rallies took place in 16 cities, including the capital Bratislava, due to Fico's trip to China and meeting with Putin, as well as due to austerity measures.

Thousands of Slovaks protested against austerity measures and the pro-Russian policies of Prime Minister Fico

Thousands of people took to nationwide mass protests across Slovakia against the economic and pro-Russian policies of populist Prime Minister Robert Fico on Tuesday, AP reports, writes UNN.

Details

Rallies took place in 16 major cities, including the capital Bratislava.

The latest wave of protests was sparked by Fico's trip to China, where he met with Kremlin head Vladimir Putin for the third time since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. A package of austerity measures recently approved by the government further angered protesters, the publication notes.

The Slovak government says these measures are necessary to reduce the budget deficit, which last year stood at 5.3% of GDP and was the second highest among countries using the single European currency, the euro. This year, the deficit is expected to exceed 5%, surpassing the EU's 3% limit.

Measures include increases in health and social insurance, income tax for high-income earners, and value-added tax on some food products, as well as a possible reduction in national holidays.

Trade unions and other critics said that ordinary people would be most affected, while businesses complained that the measures were not aimed at stimulating the economy.

"Slovaks are tired of this," said Michal Šimečka, head of the Progressive Slovakia party, to the crowd in Freedom Square in Bratislava.

His party led the protests along with three other political groups: Freedom and Solidarity, the Christian Democrats, and the Democratic Party.

"We are different from each other, but I can guarantee that we will work together," Šimečka said.

Some leaders have proposed organizing a general strike against the government.

"We've had enough of Fico," people chanted.

Addition

Protests resumed last week to condemn Fico's meeting with Putin along with other authoritarian leaders in Beijing, the publication writes. Fico was the only EU head of state to attend the military parade organized by Chinese President Xi Jinping to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.

ISW: Putin pretended to make concessions to the US during his meeting with Fico in Beijing03.09.25, 07:26 • 5142 views

Fico has long been a controversial figure in Slovakia and beyond. He returned to power for the fourth time after his left-wing Smer party won the 2023 parliamentary elections, "campaigning on pro-Russian and anti-American ideas," as the publication describes.

He has, it is noted, openly opposed EU policy towards Ukraine. His critics accuse Slovakia under Fico of following the course of Hungary under Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, whom many consider an autocrat, the publication writes.

Julia Shramko

Vladimir Putin
Bratislava
Robert Fico
Xi Jinping
Slovakia
China
Hungary
Ukraine
Viktor Orbán