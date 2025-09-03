$41.370.05
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

ISW: Putin pretended to make concessions to the US during his meeting with Fico in Beijing

Kyiv • UNN

 • 230 views

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, at a meeting with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, stated that Russia is not against Ukraine's accession to the EU, but NATO is a "red line." He also did not rule out joint operation of the ZNPP under "favorable circumstances."

ISW: Putin pretended to make concessions to the US during his meeting with Fico in Beijing

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin used a meeting with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico to pretend to offer concessions to US demands, while continuing to refuse to meet actual US demands and blaming Europe and the United States for provoking Russian aggression. This is stated in a material by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reported by UNN.

Details

Analysts indicate that Putin told Fico in Beijing on September 2 that Russia had never opposed Ukraine's accession to the European Union, unlike joining NATO.

Putin reiterated his claim that the Western-backed "coup" in Ukraine in 2014 ... provoked Russia to invade Ukraine in 2014 and 2022, and denied that Russia has any plans to attack another European country

- the article says.

ISW also notes that Putin did not rule out that Russia might be open to operating the occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) together with the United States and Ukraine in the future, if "favorable circumstances" arise.

"Putin is likely offering these very limited and indirect concessions to the Trump administration to feign interest in peace talks, about two weeks after US President Donald Trump reiterated his desire for direct and serious peace talks between Russia and Ukraine on August 21," ISW summarizes.

Recall

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, during a meeting with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico in Beijing, stated that Moscow had never opposed Ukraine's European integration. At the same time, he reiterated that Ukraine's membership in NATO remains a "red line" for the Kremlin and is unacceptable.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

