ISW: Putin pretended to make concessions to the US during his meeting with Fico in Beijing

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin used a meeting with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico to pretend to offer concessions to US demands, while continuing to refuse to meet actual US demands and blaming Europe and the United States for provoking Russian aggression. This is stated in a material by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reported by UNN.

Details

Analysts indicate that Putin told Fico in Beijing on September 2 that Russia had never opposed Ukraine's accession to the European Union, unlike joining NATO.

Putin reiterated his claim that the Western-backed "coup" in Ukraine in 2014 ... provoked Russia to invade Ukraine in 2014 and 2022, and denied that Russia has any plans to attack another European country - the article says.

ISW also notes that Putin did not rule out that Russia might be open to operating the occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) together with the United States and Ukraine in the future, if "favorable circumstances" arise.

"Putin is likely offering these very limited and indirect concessions to the Trump administration to feign interest in peace talks, about two weeks after US President Donald Trump reiterated his desire for direct and serious peace talks between Russia and Ukraine on August 21," ISW summarizes.

Recall

