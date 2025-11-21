$42.150.06
Exclusives
EU opens proceedings against Slovakia over controversial constitutional amendment

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1036 views

The European Commission has initiated legal proceedings against Slovakia over the adoption of a constitutional amendment that declares the priority of national law over EU norms. This has escalated tensions between Brussels and Robert Fico's government.

EU opens proceedings against Slovakia over controversial constitutional amendment

The European Commission has initiated legal proceedings against Slovakia after the country amended its constitution to declare the priority of national law over EU norms. The move has escalated tensions between Brussels and Robert Fico's government. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

In September, Slovak lawmakers, at the request of Robert Fico's conservative cabinet, approved changes that enshrine the supremacy of local laws on issues of "national identity." The prime minister explained that the amendment is intended to protect the country from "progressive nonsense," including same-sex marriage and adoption.

On Friday, the European Commission sent Bratislava an official notification – the first step in a procedure that could end with a review by the EU Court of Justice. Slovakia has two months to respond. Brussels believes that the changes "contradict the principle of the supremacy of EU law, which is a fundamental element of the EU legal order...". If no progress is made, the country could face financial sanctions.

The Slovak government insists that the amendment reflects public sentiment and strengthens the state's sovereignty. At the same time, the EC warns that such a decision undermines the unity of the Union's legal space and may affect the implementation of common rules.

EU Justice Commissioner Michael McGrath emphasized that "EU membership entails a number of legal obligations, including respect for the rule of EU law."

For the administration of justice, for the proper separation of powers, full adherence to this legal principle is extremely important

– added McGrath.

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
European Commission
Bloomberg L.P.
Bratislava
NATO
Robert Fico
European Union
Slovakia