Protests against Fico held in Slovak cities on the anniversary of the Velvet Revolution

$42.070.02
48.790.20
ukenru
08:43 AM • 3816 views
Trump's special envoy Witkoff to join talks with Zelenskyy in Turkey - Reuters
07:59 AM • 9482 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in four regions, schedules in most regions - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 11394 views
How to care for houseplants in winter: key tipsPhoto
Exclusive
November 17, 02:33 PM • 49344 views
It is quite likely not at the next meeting: MP on when the Rada will adopt the State Budget-2026
November 17, 02:15 PM • 42535 views
The National Security and Defense Council denied information that Umerov refuses to return to Ukraine
November 17, 12:46 PM • 41310 views
Ukraine may receive 8 SAMP/T systems from France - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
November 17, 12:28 PM • 35173 views
Rada to consider dismissal of Justice Minister Halushchenko and Energy Minister Hrynchuk on Tuesday
November 17, 09:59 AM • 25545 views
Zelenskyy and Macron signed an agreement to strengthen Ukraine: it is about the acquisition of defense equipment
Exclusive
November 17, 07:00 AM • 66508 views
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
November 17, 06:58 AM • 27157 views
Russia attacked port infrastructure in Odesa region, energy and railway - Deputy Prime Minister
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+5°
5.1m/s
72%
746mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
NATO explained why it does not shoot down Russian missiles over UkraineNovember 18, 01:39 AM • 26609 views
European health habits worth adoptingNovember 18, 01:59 AM • 18705 views
Trump agrees to sanctions bill against Russia, but there's a conditionNovember 18, 02:25 AM • 12286 views
Human consciousness can be uploaded to Optimus robots - MuskNovember 18, 03:19 AM • 11912 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 960 occupiers and 350 units of equipment in a day - General Staff05:44 AM • 13564 views
Publications
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
Exclusive
November 17, 07:00 AM • 66489 views
A week of retrograde wisdom, deep renewal, and mystical New Moon: astrological forecast for November 17–23Photo
Exclusive
November 16, 08:19 AM • 97947 views
Either win or lose: Ukraine will play the final match in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against IcelandNovember 16, 07:00 AM • 90010 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 147290 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
Exclusive
November 14, 01:14 PM • 124311 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleh Syniehubov
Joe Biden
Donald Tusk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Dnipro
Washington, D.C.
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Brian May called the stroke he suffered a "wake-up call" and told fans about his recoveryNovember 17, 01:40 PM • 26888 views
"Now You See Me 3" leads global box office, while "The Running Man" flops - VarietyNovember 17, 09:03 AM • 35832 views
Tom Cruise received his first Oscar for his long careerNovember 17, 08:31 AM • 35967 views
Legendary cat-blogger Stepan celebrates 17th birthdayPhotoNovember 16, 09:02 PM • 29260 views
"Everything Everywhere All at Once" star Michelle Yeoh to receive Berlinale award for contribution to cinemaNovember 14, 04:53 PM • 48340 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136

Protests against Fico held in Slovak cities on the anniversary of the Velvet Revolution

Kyiv • UNN

 • 600 views

Thousands of Slovaks protested against Prime Minister Robert Fico and his pro-Russian stance. The rallies took place on the anniversary of the 1989 Velvet Revolution, which Fico's government canceled as a public holiday.

Protests against Fico held in Slovak cities on the anniversary of the Velvet Revolution

Tens of thousands of people in Slovakia protested on Monday against populist Prime Minister Robert Fico and his pro-Russian stance, on the anniversary of the 1989 Velvet Revolution, which ended decades of communist rule in former Czechoslovakia. This was reported by the Associated Press, writes UNN.

Details

Rallies and marches took place in dozens of cities. Protesters in Freedom Square in the rainy capital Bratislava chanted: "We are fed up with Fico," "We want change," and "Resign."

One of the posters in the crowd contained the words of the late Czechoslovak and Czech President Václav Havel, which became the motto of the Velvet Revolution: "Truth and love must prevail over lies and hatred."

Slovakia will not support the use of Russian assets to help Ukraine - Fico08.11.25, 19:31 • 8159 views

As the publication notes, Fico has long been a controversial figure in Slovakia, and thousands of people have repeatedly protested against his policies. The latest reason is that his government canceled a national holiday on Monday, which celebrated the Velvet Revolution, explaining it as austerity measures.

Michal Šimečka, leader of the main opposition party "Progressive Slovakia," rejected this explanation.

"This has nothing to do with economics or savings. Robert Fico just wants to tell us that the holiday of freedom is useless, that freedom is useless. We value freedom and will not allow it to be taken away from us," Šimečka said.

Recall

On November 14, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, speaking at a school in Poprad, called on students who support Ukraine to go to war with the Russians. Some students left the hall, unfurling the Ukrainian flag.

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Russian propaganda
Rallies in Ukraine
Associated Press
Bratislava
Robert Fico
Czech Republic
Slovakia