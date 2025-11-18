Protests against Fico held in Slovak cities on the anniversary of the Velvet Revolution

Tens of thousands of people in Slovakia protested on Monday against populist Prime Minister Robert Fico and his pro-Russian stance, on the anniversary of the 1989 Velvet Revolution, which ended decades of communist rule in former Czechoslovakia. This was reported by the Associated Press, writes UNN.

Details

Rallies and marches took place in dozens of cities. Protesters in Freedom Square in the rainy capital Bratislava chanted: "We are fed up with Fico," "We want change," and "Resign."

One of the posters in the crowd contained the words of the late Czechoslovak and Czech President Václav Havel, which became the motto of the Velvet Revolution: "Truth and love must prevail over lies and hatred."

As the publication notes, Fico has long been a controversial figure in Slovakia, and thousands of people have repeatedly protested against his policies. The latest reason is that his government canceled a national holiday on Monday, which celebrated the Velvet Revolution, explaining it as austerity measures.

Michal Šimečka, leader of the main opposition party "Progressive Slovakia," rejected this explanation.

"This has nothing to do with economics or savings. Robert Fico just wants to tell us that the holiday of freedom is useless, that freedom is useless. We value freedom and will not allow it to be taken away from us," Šimečka said.

Recall

On November 14, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, speaking at a school in Poprad, called on students who support Ukraine to go to war with the Russians. Some students left the hall, unfurling the Ukrainian flag.