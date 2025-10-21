Czech Republic offers gas support to Slovakia amid EU plans to ditch Russian imports

The Czech Republic has offered accelerated gas support to Slovakia after EU energy ministers approved a phased withdrawal from Russian gas imports, with a full ban planned for January 2028. This was reported by Euractiv, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that only Hungary and Slovakia disagreed with the EU, citing risks to energy security and a possible increase in prices. Czech Minister of Industry and Trade Lukáš Vlček acknowledged these concerns as "justified" but noted that both countries had enough time to prepare – as Prague did by diversifying supplies and modernizing infrastructure.

Before the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Czech Republic was also heavily dependent on Russian gas, but reduced this dependence through investments in Western LNG terminals. Although the country still formally receives some volumes of Russian gas, it supports a complete ban at the EU level.

Russia is waging war against us, and further financing of this war makes no sense - said Vlček.

Bratislava and Budapest insist that they have no viable alternative routes.

Like other countries, we argue that this is technically possible. We will again present our calculations to the European Commission to show what volumes can be supplied via Western routes - Vlček told reporters after the EU Energy Council meeting on Monday.

Negotiations between Prague and Bratislava are ongoing. According to Vlček, he directly discussed the proposal with Slovak Minister of Economy Denisa Saková, most recently at the European Nuclear Forum in Bratislava.

"I told my Slovak colleague: if Slovakia needs closer cooperation, the Czech Republic is ready," he said, adding that Bratislava was open to the proposal. "Slovakia thanked us. Such an option exists, but the initiative must come from Slovakia. If it applies, we are ready immediately."

Historically, gas was transported from east to west through Slovakia, which brought the country transit revenue. Reversal will change the economics of supply: now Prague will charge for gas delivery to Slovakia.

Recall

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico stated that the country would not support the EU's REPowerEU initiative to abandon Russian gas from 2028. Slovakia linked this issue to the 18th package of sanctions against the Russian Federation, demanding a postponement of the vote.

Also, Robert Fico stated that his country provides significant assistance to Ukraine, but relations cannot be one-sided. He pointed to Ukraine's cessation of gas supplies through its territory, which harmed Slovakia.

