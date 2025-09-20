$41.250.00
Hungary and Slovakia, get ready: EU considers trade measures against Russian Druzhba pipeline - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 128 views

The European Union is considering introducing trade measures targeting the remaining imports of Russian oil, in particular via the Druzhba pipeline to Hungary and Slovakia. These measures may be applied if Budapest and Bratislava do not present plans for supply diversification.

Hungary and Slovakia, get ready: EU considers trade measures against Russian Druzhba pipeline - media

The European Union is considering introducing trade measures targeting imports of Russian oil, which are still being bought by Hungary and Slovakia. Bloomberg writes about this, citing sources familiar with the situation, UNN reports.

Details

The EU executive body is considering the continued import of Russian oil via the Druzhba pipeline, which supplies Hungary and Slovakia, and the contemplated move would primarily affect these supplies if they are not phased out, said sources who requested anonymity to discuss confidential deliberations.

The publication notes that Budapest and Bratislava have so far been slow to diversify their supplies, abandoning Russian oil, and are blocking measures that they believe jeopardize their energy security.

These plans are unrelated to the proposals for a new sanctions package provided by the EU on Friday. The proposed restrictions include a ban on Russian liquefied natural gas supplies, which would initially apply to short-term contracts six months after coming into force, and then long-term agreements from January 1, 2027.

EU plans to unfreeze €550 million for Hungary in an attempt to overcome Orban's veto on sanctions against Russia - FT19.09.25, 16:29 • 5002 views

As part of the package of measures, the EU also proposed imposing sanctions on more than 100 oil tankers from Moscow's shadow fleet, as well as other measures targeting organizations that facilitate energy trade, including in third countries.

EU ambassadors were briefed on the proposed sanctions on Friday. They declined to provide details on the timing and scope of possible trade measures.

Unlike sanctions, which require the support of all member states, trade measures such as tariffs only require the support of a majority of countries.

EU presented the 19th package of sanctions against Russia: it includes a ban on Russian LNG, affected oil, banks, crypto, trade, China and India19.09.25, 15:00 • 34433 views

These measures would allow the EU to fulfill a key demand made by President Donald Trump to the bloc as a condition for the US to join allies in sanctions against Russia due to its unwillingness to end the war with Ukraine.

Trump has repeatedly stated that the EU should stop buying Russian oil and gas. Virtually all member states have stopped pipeline and seaborne imports, but Hungary and Slovakia have abstained.

Most other EU countries have committed to phasing out Russian fossil fuel imports by the end of 2027, and, according to some sources, the application of trade measures could be an option if the governments in Budapest and Bratislava do not present exit plans.

The US also pressured its G7 allies to impose tariffs of up to 100% on Russian oil purchases by China and India to push President Vladimir Putin to the negotiating table with Ukraine. This request will likely meet resistance in the capitals of the bloc's countries.

G7 seeks "decisive" action to end war in Ukraine - Canadian Finance Minister20.09.25, 16:38 • 1900 views

As Bloomberg previously reported, G7 representatives are currently working on a new package of sanctions and plan to finalize its text by the end of this month.

Other bloc measures will target major Russian oil companies, as well as networks and vessels that allow Moscow to transport oil and profit from trade.

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
G7
Bloomberg L.P.
Donald Trump
India
European Union
Slovakia
China
United States
Hungary
Ukraine