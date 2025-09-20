G7 seeks "decisive" action to end war in Ukraine - Canadian Finance Minister

Canadian Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne said that the G7 aims to move from "gradual" to "decisive" actions to end Russia's invasion of Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to POLITICO.

In an interview, Champagne said that the G7 "is no longer taking a phased approach, but… is determined to end the war." He added that the group of industrialized countries "is united in its ambition and urgency."

Champagne is chairing G7 negotiations between finance ministers, including on controversial plans to use frozen Russian central bank assets abroad to finance Ukraine's war effort.

The publication notes that the G7 is under pressure from US President Donald Trump to take more decisive measures against Moscow to force Russian President Vladimir Putin to participate in peace talks on Ukraine.

Earlier this month, the US sent a document to other G7 countries calling for 100% tariffs on China and India, tougher sanctions on Russian oil and gas, and new steps to use frozen Russian assets to finance Ukraine.

The EU and the UK have since put forward proposals to use Russian funds frozen in their territories to finance loans to Ukraine. And Brussels has proposed a new package of sanctions.

The loan plan is controversial, raising questions about its compatibility with international law. Champagne did not disclose details of the G7 discussions but said the group was trying to be "coordinated" in its actions.

"There are different initiatives, but… there is a desire to coordinate actions among themselves and implement a similar set of policies," he said.

Asked if Canada could propose its own reparations loan plan, Champagne replied: "We are very aligned."

