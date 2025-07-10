$41.770.07
EU countries want to classify plans for full abandonment of Russian gas - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1152 views

EU governments are demanding that Brussels keep national plans for phasing out Russian oil and gas by the end of 2027 secret. This is due to the desire to avoid influencing market prices and disclosing confidential information.

EU countries want to classify plans for full abandonment of Russian gas - media

European Union governments want Brussels to keep secret how they plan to gradually phase out Russian oil and gas by the end of 2027. This is evidenced by an internal EU document seen by Reuters, UNN reports.

Details

Last month, the European Commission proposed legislation to phase out Russian oil and gas imports to the EU, part of which would require countries to develop national plans outlining the measures and timelines for how they will do so.

EU governments are now negotiating this proposal and are demanding that the Commission keep these plans secret, as evidenced by a draft negotiating document.

These plans must be subject to professional secrecy rules and not be disclosed without the consent of the relevant Member State.

— the document, drafted by Denmark, which holds the EU presidency and leads negotiations between EU countries, states.

Countries' plans should "describe planned measures at national or regional level to reduce demand, stimulate renewable energy production and ensure alternative supplies, as well as possible technical, contractual or regulatory barriers that may complicate the diversification process," the document adds.

Countries may want to avoid sharing information with markets that could affect gas prices, or disclosing sensitive information about their plans for fuel supplies from non-Russian sources.

European Commission has officially proposed a plan for the EU to abandon Russian gas and oil: what is envisaged17.06.25, 16:19 • 2776 views

While countries will still be required to submit their plans to Brussels, "professional secrecy" will mean that the information will not be disclosed to any other person or authority, the document says.

The Commission's proposal does not confirm whether the plans will be kept secret.

A spokesman for the Danish EU presidency declined to comment on the negotiations.

According to the publication, EU diplomats will discuss the document next week. Negotiations are at an early stage and have not yet addressed issues including potential legal risks for companies that violate their gas contracts with Russia, EU diplomats said.

Add

Slovakia and Hungary still import Russian gas via pipeline. They oppose a ban on Russian gas supplies, which Brussels has designed in such a way that it can be legally adopted without their support.

However, Slovakia has said it will block new EU sanctions against Russia over its war in Ukraine, which require unanimous approval from all 27 EU countries, unless its concerns about gas supplies are addressed. EU ambassadors are due to discuss the sanctions package on Friday.

Fico demands postponement of EU sanctions until the issue of Russian gas is resolved15.06.25, 16:03 • 5278 views

Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Thursday that the EU has not yet addressed Slovakia's concerns about high gas prices and demands for compensation for ending Russian gas imports. Last week, European Commission officials visited Bratislava to discuss the government's concerns.

"At the moment, we refuse to vote for the 18th package of sanctions," Fico said.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyNews of the World
European Commission
Reuters
Bratislava
Robert Fico
European Union
Denmark
Slovakia
Hungary
Ukraine
