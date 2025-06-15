Fico demands postponement of EU sanctions until the issue of Russian gas is resolved

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico instructed Foreign Minister Juraj Blanár to appeal to EU partners to postpone the vote on a new package of sanctions against Russia, scheduled for the summit on Wednesday. According to Fico, it is first necessary to discuss energy security guarantees for Slovakia after January 1, when imports of Russian gas are to cease. This was reported by DennikN, UNN reports.

The publication notes that Fico instructed Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar to ask for a postponement of the vote on the sanctions package at the summit on Wednesday until the issue of Russian gas is resolved.

We want to ask that we do not discuss the sanctions now, but first discuss this topic Fico said.

According to him, the possibility of buying Russian gas should cease from January 1. He asks what guarantees Slovakia will have that it will have enough gas, and that prices for households will not increase significantly.

Slovakia has no reason to suffer because of Ukraine Fico said.

