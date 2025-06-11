Slovak Prime Minister Fico Threatens Veto on EU's 18th Package of Sanctions Against Russia: What He Demands

$41.560.06
47.500.13
ukenru
"Prices have not decreased": Ukrainians did not see the effect of the ban on pharmaceutical marketing - survey (video)
Exclusive
07:03 AM • 7402 views

"Prices have not decreased": Ukrainians did not see the effect of the ban on pharmaceutical marketing - survey (video)

Exclusive
07:00 AM • 15449 views

Is demobilization possible now: opinion of a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security

Exclusive
06:29 AM • 23453 views

Without suspicion and interrogation: Zima still heads the legal department of the NBU, despite the open criminal case

Exclusive
June 10, 05:49 PM • 29597 views

"Gray" absorption: YABLUKA may acquire "Citrus" - the market is in shock

June 10, 05:12 PM • 58935 views

The US will cut funding for military aid to Ukraine in the defense budget for 2026 - Hegseth

June 10, 04:42 PM • 48631 views

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against "Artek" and 58 individuals for the deportation of Ukrainian children

June 10, 02:41 PM • 54023 views

What will be included in the EU's 18th package of sanctions against Russia: a complete list

Exclusive
June 10, 01:58 PM • 62197 views

Will the NACP follow the trail of Kuzminykh's pharmacies? There are now more than enough grounds for conducting an inspection

Exclusive
June 10, 01:21 PM • 50347 views

russia is buying up soviet engines around the world to leave ukraine without the ability to repair aircraft - military expert

June 10, 01:16 PM • 46036 views

EU has proposed the 18th package of sanctions against Russia: the focus is on the $45 price cap on Russian oil, the "shadow fleet" and banks

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
3.5m/s
41%
750mm
Popular news

Strike on Kharkiv: the number of victims and wounded has increased, children among the victims

June 10, 11:13 PM • 18063 views

In Irpen, a restaurant administrator was punished for Russian music

June 10, 11:45 PM • 20437 views

Greta Thunberg accused Israel of kidnapping her in international waters and responded to Trump's criticism

June 11, 12:43 AM • 16621 views

In Sumy, vandals damaged the Alley of Fame, depicting the symbol "Z" on a banner

June 11, 01:47 AM • 22090 views

NATO seeks to include funds for Ukraine in new spending target - Bloomberg

06:12 AM • 14893 views
Publications

Without suspicion and interrogation: Zima still heads the legal department of the NBU, despite the open criminal case
Exclusive

06:29 AM • 23460 views

The ARMA reform is stalled: who is blocking the changes and why it is dangerous

June 10, 04:21 PM • 58911 views

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice
Exclusive

June 9, 12:50 PM • 268566 views

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

June 9, 08:00 AM • 246604 views

How to protect your hair in summer: trichologist's advice
Exclusive

June 9, 05:45 AM • 251499 views
Actual people

Donald Trump

Ihor Terekhov

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Oleh Syniehubov

Elon Musk

Actual places

Ukraine

Kharkiv

United States

Kyiv

California

Advertisement
UNN Lite

A "Strawberry Moon" has risen over Ukraine: users share photos on social media

June 10, 08:02 PM • 20220 views

Now Ye Ye: Kanye West changes his name for the second time

June 10, 05:29 PM • 31338 views

Two members of the BTS group have been discharged from military service: they are preparing new songs and promise to return to the stage "as soon as possible"

June 10, 01:35 PM • 58920 views

Rare show in the sky on June 11: "Strawberry Moon" will be at its lowest point in years

June 10, 12:39 PM • 42300 views

In Poland, residents of an apartment building put up a notice asking not to have loud sex

June 10, 11:04 AM • 78034 views
Actual

Shahed-136

Nord Stream 2

Tesla Model Y

Kalibr (missile family)

S-400 missile system

Slovak Prime Minister Fico Threatens Veto on EU's 18th Package of Sanctions Against Russia: What He Demands

Kyiv • UNN

 • 118 views

Slovakia will not support the 18th package of sanctions against Russia without addressing the problems caused by the cessation of gas, oil, and nuclear fuel supplies. The EU may vote on the sanctions on June 20.

Slovak Prime Minister Fico Threatens Veto on EU's 18th Package of Sanctions Against Russia: What He Demands

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico threatened not to support the 18th package of EU sanctions against Russia without solving the problems caused by the cessation of Russian gas, oil and nuclear fuel supplies, as he wrote on Facebook on June 10, UNN writes.

Slovakia will not support the future 18th package of sanctions against the Russian Federation, unless the European Commission provides it with a real solution to the crisis situation in which Slovakia will find itself after the complete cessation of gas, oil and nuclear fuel supplies from Russia.

- Fico said.

Let us remind

On the eve, June 10, the European Commission presented a new, 18th, package of sanctions against the Russian Federation, aimed at the Russian energy and banking sectors.

What will be included in the EU's 18th package of sanctions against Russia: a complete list10.06.25, 17:41 • 54026 views

Politico reported that the EU may vote on new sanctions against Russia on June 20, subject to coordination with the US.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
European Commission
European Union
Slovakia
United States
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9