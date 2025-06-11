Slovak Prime Minister Fico Threatens Veto on EU's 18th Package of Sanctions Against Russia: What He Demands

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico threatened not to support the 18th package of EU sanctions against Russia without solving the problems caused by the cessation of Russian gas, oil and nuclear fuel supplies, as he wrote on Facebook on June 10, UNN writes.

Slovakia will not support the future 18th package of sanctions against the Russian Federation, unless the European Commission provides it with a real solution to the crisis situation in which Slovakia will find itself after the complete cessation of gas, oil and nuclear fuel supplies from Russia. - Fico said.

Let us remind

On the eve, June 10, the European Commission presented a new, 18th, package of sanctions against the Russian Federation, aimed at the Russian energy and banking sectors.

What will be included in the EU's 18th package of sanctions against Russia: a complete list

Politico reported that the EU may vote on new sanctions against Russia on June 20, subject to coordination with the US.