European Commission has officially proposed a plan for the EU to abandon Russian gas and oil: what is envisaged

The European Commission has officially proposed a plan to gradually stop importing Russian gas and oil into the EU, writes UNN.

The EU will gradually and actually stop importing Russian gas and oil by the end of 2027, according to a proposal put forward by the European Commission today - reported in the European institution.

The European Commission expects that this will "put an end to the EU's susceptibility to market and economic security risks due to dependence on Russian fossil fuels and ultimately increase the Union's energy independence and competitiveness."

Today's proposal is reported to be in line with the REPowerEU roadmap, which the European Commission adopted last month.

It is noted that it outlines a pan-European plan for a gradual and well-coordinated cessation of Russian gas imports in a spirit of solidarity, while making a clean transition. Today's proposal was designed to maintain the EU's security of energy supply, while limiting any impact on prices and markets, the European institution said.

"The remaining volumes of Russian gas can be phased out without significant economic consequences or risks to security of supply due to the availability of sufficient alternative suppliers on the global gas market, a well-interconnected Union gas market and sufficient import infrastructure in the EU. In addition, today's proposal has built-in safeguards to meet the real conditions of the gas markets, providing companies with a solid legal basis," the statement said.

Gradual and coordinated abandonment of Russian fossil fuels

The proposed regulation provides for a phased abandonment of pipeline gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) coming from the Russian Federation or exported directly or indirectly from it. It also presents measures to facilitate the complete cessation of Russian oil imports by the end of 2027.

EU member states will have to present plans for diversification with precise measures and steps to gradually abandon the import of Russian gas and oil.

According to the expected gradual ban on imports, imports of Russian gas under new contracts will be banned from January 1, 2026. Imports under existing short-term contracts will be terminated by June 17, 2026, with the exception of pipeline gas supplied to landlocked countries and related to long-term contracts, which will be allowed until the end of 2027. Imports under long-term contracts will be terminated by the end of 2027.

It is also stated that long-term contracts for LNG terminal services for customers from Russia or controlled by Russian enterprises will be prohibited. This is expected to ensure the possibility of redirecting terminal capacity to alternative suppliers, "which will ultimately increase the resilience of energy markets."

"This phased approach will help effectively stop the import of Russian gas, while limiting the possible impact on energy prices in the Union and avoiding any risks to security of supply. The European Commission will support the Member States throughout the process. It will closely monitor, together with the EU Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER), the progress and consequences of the gradual cessation of imports of Russian gas and oil. In the event of a threat to the security of supply of one or more Member States, the European Commission may take the necessary emergency measures," the statement said.

According to the proposed regulation, companies that have contracts for the supply of Russian gas will have to provide information to the European Commission. In addition, importers of Russian gas will have to provide customs authorities with all the necessary information confirming the route of the imported gas from its actual origin to the point of import into the EU.

The proposed regulation will be subject to the legislative process of joint decision-making, i.e. the European Parliament and the Council of the EU must adopt it. Adoption in the Council of the EU is reported to "require a qualified majority."

The European Commission promises to continue to cooperate very closely with the EU Member States "on efforts to diversify and improve infrastructure, especially with those most affected."

