The European Commission is preparing a plan to ban the import of Russian gas by the end of 2027 - Reuters

$41.530.08
48.070.37
ukenru
Parliament Appoints Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
10:46 AM • 2488 views
Parliament Appoints Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
06:29 AM • 45686 views
"Such attacks are pure terrorism": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack with over 440 drones and 32 missiles
05:57 AM • 59443 views
Russia struck Kyiv and outskirts with 175 drones and at least 16 missiles, there is destruction from the upper floors to the basement - KCMA
June 16, 07:28 PM • 116772 views
The EU has extended sanctions over the annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol for another year
June 16, 01:59 PM • 106579 views
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
Exclusive
June 16, 12:56 PM • 128937 views
Euro is getting more expensive faster than dollar: why hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka
Exclusive
June 16, 11:24 AM • 111981 views
In almost five years, the Shalimov Center has performed about 250 organ transplants from deceased donors.
Exclusive
June 16, 09:55 AM • 103609 views
NABU and NACP should check the connections of People's Deputy Kuzminykh with the pharmacy business - lawyer
June 16, 08:24 AM • 176300 views
Zelenskyy nominated Ruslan Kravchenko for the position of Prosecutor General: the submission is already in the Verkhovna Rada
Exclusive
June 16, 07:14 AM • 82562 views
Summer Solstice: Astrologer gives advice on what to do to attract good luck
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
5.4m/s
69%
748mm
Popular news
Russians launched 4 strikes on Zaporizhzhia: there are destructions and firesJune 17, 01:15 AM • 32819 views
As a result of the enemy attack, the dormitories of the Aviation Institute in Kyiv were damaged - Acting Rector of KAI SemenovaJune 17, 01:48 AM • 28273 views
Russian attack on Kyiv: 55 injured already, no exact data on casualties05:19 AM • 41933 views
Trump convenes US National Security Council after G7 summit: the reason has been revealed Former US President Donald Trump has convened a meeting of the National Security Council to discuss national security issues. This was reported by his spokesperson Liz Harrington. According to her, the meeting will focus on a wide range of topics, including the situation in Ukraine, the rise of China, and threats from Iran and North Korea. "President Trump remains deeply concerned about the threats facing our nation, and he is committed to providing strong leadership to protect American interests," Harrington said. The meeting comes shortly after the G7 summit in Italy, where world leaders discussed similar issues. It is likely that Trump will use the meeting to share his views on these issues and outline his own approach to national security.06:04 AM • 24460 views
Russian Federation attack on the capital: cluster munition parts found in Nyvky06:45 AM • 78665 views
Publications
Top 5 Summer Salads: Simple Recipes for a Delicious and Healthy MenuJune 16, 09:40 AM • 202146 views
"Full stuffing" for UAH 2.8 million: ARMA wants to update the fleet with a top Hyundai at the expense of taxpayersJune 16, 09:34 AM • 225426 views
Life hacks for bloggers: how to improve and simplify blogging June 14, 07:09 AM • 251720 views
Scandals in ARMA prove that changes need to start with an audit and dismissal of managementJune 13, 12:08 PM • 323384 views
Kuzminykh continues to lobby the interests of pharmaceutical plants: manipulations under the guise of caring for patientsJune 13, 08:36 AM • 377503 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Igor Klymenko
Emmanuel Macron
Oleh Kiper
Actual places
Kyiv
Ukraine
Israel
Iran
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
In Ukraine, a Labubu made of flowers for 250,000 hryvnias was created June 16, 05:56 PM • 59304 views
Lesya Nikityuk Officially Confirmed Pregnancy with a Tender Photo of Her Baby Bump June 16, 03:30 PM • 75556 views
In New York, the best Pedro Pascal look-alike was chosenJune 16, 09:17 AM • 138680 views
Meghan Markle's podcast could not withstand competition from criticsJune 15, 08:57 AM • 117224 views
Father's Day and World Elder Abuse Awareness Day: what else is celebrated on June 15June 15, 06:40 AM • 78607 views
Actual
Fox News
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Kalibr (missile family)
Truth Social
Unmanned aerial vehicle

The European Commission is preparing a plan to ban the import of Russian gas by the end of 2027 - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1580 views

The European Commission plans to legislate a ban on imports of Russian gas and LNG by the end of 2027. New contracts will be prohibited from 2026, and long-term contracts from 2028.

The European Commission is preparing a plan to ban the import of Russian gas by the end of 2027 - Reuters

The European Commission plans to legislate a ban on the import of Russian gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) by the end of 2027. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

According to an internal document obtained by Reuters, the ban on new contracts will take effect from January 1, 2026 and will apply to both pipeline gas and LNG. The start date for short-term contracts concluded before June 17, 2025 has been moved to June 17, 2026. The ban on long-term contracts is scheduled for January 1, 2028.

The proposal also envisages a gradual ban on the servicing of Russian LNG terminals in the EU, and importing companies will be obliged to disclose the terms of agreements to European and national authorities.

EU Energy Commissioner Dan Jørgensen commented on the legal force of the ban.

Since this will be a ban, a ban, companies will not have legal problems. This is force majeure, as if it were a sanction.

– he told reporters.

Jørgensen confirmed that the measures provide legal mechanisms to avoid vetoes from Hungary and Slovakia.

They are designed so that companies can take advantage of the force majeure clause in the contract… even if a compromise is not reached by all EU members.

– the Commissioner noted.

He also noted that the focus is primarily on gas, while the issue of nuclear fuel will be addressed in a separate initiative later.

Additionally

The fate of Hungary and Slovakia remains key. Both countries have stated that they may veto new sanctions due to their high energy dependence on Russian gas.

The proposal will be put to a vote by a qualified majority – with the participation of at least 15 member states and the support of the European Parliament – to circumvent a possible veto by individual countries.

At the same time, French Industry Minister Marc Ferracci expressed support for the plan.

We fully support this plan in principle, with the aim of ensuring that the right solutions are found to ensure maximum security for business.

– he told reporters.

Reference

Before the full-scale Russian invasion in 2022, the EU imported about 45% of its gas from Russia. As of now, this figure has decreased to 19%.

As part of the REPowerEU strategy, the European Commission also plans to diversify its natural gas supplies by increasing LNG volumes, switching to renewable energy sources and improving energy efficiency.

The proposed ban is an important step towards strengthening the EU's energy security. For Ukraine, this is a signal of confirmation of European determination to abandon Russian energy resources. Such a tough policy increases Ukraine's chances of integration into European energy and political structures, reducing the risks of dependence on the aggressor.

It was also reported that on May 6, the European Commission presented a roadmap for the EU to completely end its dependence on Russian energy, which includes a proposal to end the bloc's imports of Russian gas by the end of 2027, "new actions" to address Russia's "shadow fleet" of oil tankers, and promises proposals on Russian nuclear energy in June.

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
European Parliament
European Commission
Reuters
Slovakia
Hungary
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9