The European Commission is preparing a plan to ban the import of Russian gas by the end of 2027 - Reuters

The European Commission plans to legislate a ban on the import of Russian gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) by the end of 2027. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

According to an internal document obtained by Reuters, the ban on new contracts will take effect from January 1, 2026 and will apply to both pipeline gas and LNG. The start date for short-term contracts concluded before June 17, 2025 has been moved to June 17, 2026. The ban on long-term contracts is scheduled for January 1, 2028.

The proposal also envisages a gradual ban on the servicing of Russian LNG terminals in the EU, and importing companies will be obliged to disclose the terms of agreements to European and national authorities.

EU Energy Commissioner Dan Jørgensen commented on the legal force of the ban.

Since this will be a ban, a ban, companies will not have legal problems. This is force majeure, as if it were a sanction. – he told reporters.

Jørgensen confirmed that the measures provide legal mechanisms to avoid vetoes from Hungary and Slovakia.

They are designed so that companies can take advantage of the force majeure clause in the contract… even if a compromise is not reached by all EU members. – the Commissioner noted.

He also noted that the focus is primarily on gas, while the issue of nuclear fuel will be addressed in a separate initiative later.

Additionally

The fate of Hungary and Slovakia remains key. Both countries have stated that they may veto new sanctions due to their high energy dependence on Russian gas.

The proposal will be put to a vote by a qualified majority – with the participation of at least 15 member states and the support of the European Parliament – to circumvent a possible veto by individual countries.

At the same time, French Industry Minister Marc Ferracci expressed support for the plan.

We fully support this plan in principle, with the aim of ensuring that the right solutions are found to ensure maximum security for business. – he told reporters.

Reference

Before the full-scale Russian invasion in 2022, the EU imported about 45% of its gas from Russia. As of now, this figure has decreased to 19%.

As part of the REPowerEU strategy, the European Commission also plans to diversify its natural gas supplies by increasing LNG volumes, switching to renewable energy sources and improving energy efficiency.

The proposed ban is an important step towards strengthening the EU's energy security. For Ukraine, this is a signal of confirmation of European determination to abandon Russian energy resources. Such a tough policy increases Ukraine's chances of integration into European energy and political structures, reducing the risks of dependence on the aggressor.

It was also reported that on May 6, the European Commission presented a roadmap for the EU to completely end its dependence on Russian energy, which includes a proposal to end the bloc's imports of Russian gas by the end of 2027, "new actions" to address Russia's "shadow fleet" of oil tankers, and promises proposals on Russian nuclear energy in June.