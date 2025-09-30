$41.320.16
Electrification of the Chop-Uzhhorod Eurotrack is promised to be completed by July 2026

Kyiv • UNN

 • 960 views

The electrification of the 22 km long Chop-Uzhhorod Eurotrack is planned to be completed by July 2026. The EU has allocated 76 million euros for the construction of a new Eurotrack Lviv (Sknylov) – Mostyska II.

Electrification of the Chop-Uzhhorod Eurotrack is promised to be completed by July 2026

The immediate plans include the construction of a new European gauge railway between Lviv (Sknylov) and Mostyska-2. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine.

Alona Shkrum, First Deputy Minister of Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine, during a meeting in Zakarpattia with Marta Kos, European Commissioner for Enlargement and Neighborhood Policy, presented and even rode on the newly built European gauge section Uzhhorod-Chop.

Construction was completed in less than a year. The total cost of the project was UAH 1.3 billion. 50% of these funds came from the EU's Connecting Europe Facility (CEF). The remaining 50% came from a loan from the European Investment Bank.

The next step is the electrification of the 22 km Chop-Uzhhorod European gauge railway, which is planned to be completed by July 2026. The immediate plans include the construction of a new European gauge railway between Lviv (Sknylov) and Mostyska II station. The EU has already allocated 76 million euros in grant funds for this.

The projects are of strategic importance for both Ukraine and the EU. They open up new logistical opportunities, increase transport safety, and integrate our transport system into the European one. We are working to make Ukraine even closer to Europe not only politically but also physically.

- emphasized Alona Shkrum, First Deputy Minister of Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine.

Recall

In September, the opening of 22 km of new European standard track (1435 mm) already took place. Thanks to this, Uzhhorod became the first regional center of Ukraine with direct railway connection to EU countries. Passenger trains run to Bratislava, Budapest and Vienna.

Lilia Podolyak

