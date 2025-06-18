$41.530.01
Eight people have been detained in Slovakia on suspicion of misappropriating funds for military aid to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 180 views

The European Public Prosecutor's Office is investigating the possible embezzlement of €7.4 million intended for military aid to Ukraine. Eight people have been detained, including four Slovak Ministry of Defence officials.

Eight people have been detained in Slovakia on suspicion of misappropriating funds for military aid to Ukraine

The European Public Prosecutor's Office in Bratislava (Slovakia) is investigating the alleged misappropriation of €7.4 million intended for military aid to Ukraine. Eight individuals have been detained, four of whom are public officials from the Ministry of Defence. This was reported by UNN, citing the European Public Prosecutor's Office.

Details

It is noted that the investigation into high-ranking officials of the Ministry of Defence suspected of misusing funds allocated for military aid to Ukraine was initiated by the prosecutor's office in April of the current year.

As investigators found out, from February 2022 to March 2022, top officials of the Slovak Ministry of Defence submitted applications for reimbursement of expenses to the European Peace Facility (EPF) for military aid provided to Ukraine, particularly for the supply of ammunition, which was gratuitously transferred to the country.

Zelenskyy on the possible reduction of military aid from the USA: Ukraine will feel it, but so will other countries12.06.25, 12:44 • 4454 views

It is asserted that the suspects intentionally violated their obligations, as well as the state administration's budget rules, by issuing unfounded orders for the procurement of ammunition from two private companies.

The European Public Prosecutor's Office suspects that the public procurement procedure was falsified and that the price of ammunition may have been inflated.

The investigation is being conducted in cooperation with the Organized Crime Control Unit of the Presidium of the Police Force of Slovakia (Úrad boja proti organizovanej kriminalite Prezídia Policajného zboru).

Supplement

The European Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO) is the independent public prosecution office of the European Union, responsible for investigating, prosecuting, and bringing to justice crimes against the financial interests of the EU.

Italy, France and Slovakia are asking for a softer version of Kallas' proposal on aid to Ukraine - Politico20.03.25, 14:07 • 15098 views

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

