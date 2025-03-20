Italy, France and Slovakia are asking for a softer version of Kallas' proposal on aid to Ukraine - Politico
Kyiv • UNN
Italy, France and Slovakia are advocating for a softer version of Kaja Kallas' proposal for military aid to Ukraine. They insist on a voluntary basis of support, which raises disputes about funding.
Italy, France and Slovakia are asking to soften the proposal of the EU's chief diplomat, Kaya Kallas, on aid to Ukraine, Politico reports, writes UNN.
Details
"Even with the new text, the proposal of the EU's chief diplomat, Kaya Kallas, to increase military aid to Ukraine has not made it easier to reach a consensus," the publication writes.
The latest draft, as noted, states that support will be provided "on a voluntary basis." As the publication writes, "this wording is being promoted by France, Italy and Slovakia, according to three diplomats.
This may seem superfluous, as the proposal envisages a "coalition of the willing" (also open to countries outside the bloc), the publication notes.
"The key point of contention is about the money that countries will have to allocate. Diplomats from many countries have long complained that Kallas put forward proposals on Ukraine for consideration without consultation and without agreement with the European Commission, which are part of the RearArm Europe package presented on Wednesday," the publication says.
Kallas' proposal, as the publication writes, "was never easy." She is reportedly proposing the creation of a coalition of countries that are ready to send up to 40 billion euros in military aid to Ukraine this year, against the backdrop of "Hungary vetoing a previous proposal, so there is no consensus among the 27 EU countries".
"But even in the new form, at a meeting of EU foreign ministers on Monday, Slovakia said it was not interested," three diplomats said.