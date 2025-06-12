Zelenskyy on the possible reduction of military aid from the USA: Ukraine will feel it, but so will other countries

If the US really cuts military aid, Ukraine will feel it. This is a wave of risks for all countries, and especially for Europe. This was stated in an interview with Bild by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, UNN reports.

Details

As Bild writes, Zelensky is concerned about another problem: he strongly warned against reducing or stopping US aid to his country. Regarding this scenario, Zelensky said: "It will be a sensation... if aid to Ukraine is stopped. This could destroy the security of any country."

According to Zelensky, US aid is currently continuing without delay. However, there have been no new commitments.

If they really cut aid, we will feel it. Ukraine will feel it, but other countries will too. This is a wave of risks for other countries, for all countries, and especially for Europe. - Zelensky said.

Addendum

On June 10, US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth stated that funding for military assistance to Ukraine would be reduced in the future defense budget.

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Georgy Tykhyi stated that Ukraine is in active dialogue with the United States regarding the purchase of American weapons. In particular, purchases are possible through a fund that was created as a result of an agreement between the two countries on mineral resources.

Tykhyi also noted that Ukraine is receiving military aid packages from the United States.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that the United States had transferred 20,000 missiles to combat "Shaheds" that Ukraine had counted on in the Middle East.