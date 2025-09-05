Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico called rumors information about the alleged discussion with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin regarding the energy blockade of Ukraine. According to him, the negotiations concerned only bilateral cooperation between Bratislava and Moscow. Fico announced this during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as reported by UNN.

The information you received, that it was supposed to be about some energy blockade of Ukraine, is absolutely false. And this was absolutely not the subject of negotiations with Vladimir Putin. We primarily talked about bilateral cooperation between Slovakia and the Russian Federation. - said Fico.

He also admitted that on some issues, particularly energy, he has diametrically opposite views to Zelenskyy, but expects respect for his position from Ukraine.

Earlier, UNN wrote that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, at a meeting with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, stated that Russia is not against Ukraine's accession to the EU, but NATO is a "red line." He also did not rule out joint operation of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant under "favorable circumstances."