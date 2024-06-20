In the United States, the families of those killed in the Boeing plane crash demand a record fine of almost 2 25 billion for the company

$41.340.03
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Kyiv • UNN

Families of victims of two Boeing 737 Max crashes are demanding a штрафу 24.8 billion fine from the company for "the largest corporate crime in US history"

In the United States, the families of those killed in two Boeing 737 Max plane crashes are demanding a штрафу 24.8 billion fine from the company through the Court for "the largest corporate crime in US history." This is reported by The Business Standard, reports UNN.

Details 

The families ' lawyer, Paul Cassell, said the amount was "justified and clearly appropriate" given the huge human losses associated with Boeing's crimes.

The lawyer is sure that the US government should bring to justice the company's managers (Boeing - Ed.), since two accidents in 2018 and 2019 killed 346 people.

In his 32-page letter, Cassell quotes apologies to Boeing Chief Executive Dave Calhoun, who testified to Congress.   

The lawyer for the families of the deceased passengers also said that customers would like to use part of any future fine to create independent monitoring of the company's security measures and compliance.

Boeing and the fateful door: could a string of incidents involving the largest aircraft manufacturer's planes reshape the entire marketplace20.03.24, 19:18 • 674220 views

Addition

The Justice Department is considering reopening the criminal charge of fraud against Boeing, brought in 2021, which was related to two crashes.

At the moment, the charges are not being considered, as the company has promised to create a new compliance system to detect and prevent further fraud.

However, this year there was another incident - in January , a door panel flew off from a 737 Max plane during an Alaska Airlines flight. Prosecutors found that the company violated the settlement agreement to prevent fraud.

The Justice Department must decide whether to reopen the case by July 7.

Boeing CEO David Calhoun leaves the company due to problems with an important 737 Max aircraft25.03.24, 20:54 • 31980 views

Context 

Two 737 Max planes crashed in different but almost identical crashes, killing 346 people.

In October 2018, all 189 passengers on a Lion Air flight were killed after the plane crashed into the Java Sea 13 minutes after takeoff in Indonesia. The following year, in March, An Ethiopian Airlines plane crashed six minutes after taking off from the Ethiopian capital. All 157 people on board were killed.

Both crashes were related to a malfunction of flight control systems.

Recall

Boeing faced a shortage of heat exchangers during the production of 787 Dreamliner passenger aircraft. The reason was the sanctions that Western countries imposed against the Russian Federation. 

Boeing delays delivery of about fifty aircraft due to a fuselage defect05.02.24, 09:41 • 24166 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the World
Boeing 737 MAX
Boeing
United States Congress
Indonesia
Ethiopia
United States
