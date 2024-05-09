Boeing 737 plane rolls off runway in Senegal: at least 10 injured

A Boeing 737-300 airplane has rolled off the runway in Senegal, injuring at least 10 people, four of them seriously, UNN reports, citing the BBC.

Details

The incident occurred when Air Senegal flight HC 301 departed for Mali's capital Bamako on Thursday morning, according to a statement from Dakar's Blaise Diane Airport.

The pilot suffered minor injuries, and most of the 78 passengers on board were unharmed in the incident.

Operations at the airport were suspended for several hours but have now resumed.

Airport emergency services were mobilized to evacuate passengers, the airport said in a statement.

An investigation is currently underway to determine the causes of the incident.

Boeing has not commented on the incident, nor has Transair, the private company from which Air Senegal chartered the plane.

Although it is not yet known what caused the accident, it occurred at a time when the manufacturer is facing a deepening crisis related to its safety performance, the newspaper writes.

Previously

A door flew out of an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 Max in January shortly after takeoff to the United States. The company is facing a criminal investigation into the incident.

