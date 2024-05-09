Boeing 737 plane rolls off runway in Senegal: at least 10 injured

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 64199 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 104039 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 147087 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 151423 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 247711 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173542 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164902 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148251 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 224407 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113036 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 65201 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'
March 1, 12:32 PM • 101146 views

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 101146 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions
March 1, 01:18 PM • 35869 views

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 35869 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus
04:47 PM • 47842 views

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 47842 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication
05:32 PM • 40889 views

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 40889 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 247711 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 247711 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 224407 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 224407 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 210657 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 236474 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 223369 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 223369 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 64199 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 64199 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication
05:32 PM • 40889 views

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 40889 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus
04:47 PM • 47842 views

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 47842 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
March 1, 11:06 AM • 112361 views

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112361 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
March 1, 08:56 AM • 113299 views

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113299 views
Boeing 737 plane rolls off runway in Senegal: at least 10 injured

Boeing 737 plane rolls off runway in Senegal: at least 10 injured

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20247 views

An Air Senegal Boeing 737-300 airplane rolls off the runway in Senegal, injuring at least 10 people, four of them seriously, on a flight to Bamako, Mali.

A Boeing 737-300 airplane has rolled off the runway in Senegal, injuring at least 10 people, four of them seriously, UNN reports, citing the BBC. 

Details

The incident occurred when Air Senegal flight HC 301 departed for Mali's capital Bamako on Thursday morning, according to a statement from Dakar's Blaise Diane Airport.

The pilot suffered minor injuries, and most of the 78 passengers on board were unharmed in the incident.

Operations at the airport were suspended for several hours but have now resumed.

Airport emergency services were mobilized to evacuate passengers, the airport said in a statement.

An investigation is currently underway to determine the causes of the incident.

Boeing has not commented on the incident, nor has Transair, the private company from which Air Senegal chartered the plane.

Although it is not yet known what caused the accident, it occurred at a time when the manufacturer is facing a deepening crisis related to its safety performance, the newspaper writes.

Previously

A door flew out of an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 Max in January shortly after takeoff to the United States. The company is facing a criminal investigation into the incident.

Boeing has production problems due to sanctions against Russia - The Wall Street Journal04.05.24, 06:59 • 29130 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

boeing-737-maxBoeing 737 MAX
boeingBoeing
bamakoBamako
senegalSenegal
united-statesUnited States

Contact us about advertising