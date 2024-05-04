Boeing has production problems due to sanctions against Russia - The Wall Street Journal

Boeing has faced a shortage of heat exchangers in the production of 787 Dreamliner passenger aircraft. The reason was the sanctions imposed by Western countries on Russia, The Wall Street Journal reports, UNN .

Details

It is noted that before Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, heat exchangers were manufactured at a Russian plant as part of a joint venture between KhS-Nauka JSC and RTX Collins Aerospace. After the war began, production was moved to the United States and the United Kingdom.

Initially, the factories could provide spare parts for all new Boeing airliners. However, since the company decided to increase production of 787s, the parts supplier has been unable to cope with the load.

In this regard, Boeing has already warned investors that this year it will produce and deliver fewer aircraft than planned.

The production of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner is also delayed by problems with the supply of passenger seats. These, in turn, are related to a shortage of materials and a delay in certification.

