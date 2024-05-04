Boeing has production problems due to sanctions against Russia - The Wall Street Journal

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 88817 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109035 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151804 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155732 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251644 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174471 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165680 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148369 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226588 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113078 views

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 36791 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 71073 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 38932 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 32344 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 64916 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251644 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226588 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212555 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238275 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225021 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 88817 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 64916 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 71073 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113186 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114071 views
Boeing has production problems due to sanctions against Russia - The Wall Street Journal

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29131 views

Boeing is facing production delays and reduced deliveries of 787 Dreamliners due to a shortage of heat exchangers and passenger seats caused by sanctions against Russia and problems in the supply chain.

Boeing has faced a shortage of heat exchangers in the production of 787 Dreamliner passenger aircraft. The reason was the sanctions imposed by Western countries on Russia, The Wall Street Journal reports, UNN .

Details

It is noted that before Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, heat exchangers were manufactured at a Russian plant as part of a joint venture between KhS-Nauka JSC and RTX Collins Aerospace. After the war began, production was moved to the United States and the United Kingdom.

Initially, the factories could provide spare parts for all new Boeing airliners. However, since the company decided to increase production of 787s, the parts supplier has been unable to cope with the load.

In this regard, Boeing has already warned investors that this year it will produce and deliver fewer aircraft than planned.

The production of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner is also delayed by problems with the supply of passenger seats. These, in turn, are related to a shortage of materials and a delay in certification.

Boeing plane loses engine cover08.04.24, 06:26 • 31584 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyNews of the WorldTechnologies
boeingBoeing
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

