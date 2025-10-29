Boeing suffers $5.4 billion loss due to 777X program delay

$42.080.01
In Irpin, a cat died after a probable shooting: police are investigating the incident
Exclusive
12:54 PM • 33782 views
Acting Rector of DSTU Andriy Kudryashov "forgot" to declare cohabitant and expensive gifts: what NACP should checkPhoto
Exclusive
12:21 PM • 25699 views
Illegal gambling activities: since the beginning of this year, as many cases have been sent to court as in the entire year 2024
11:54 AM • 43173 views
New trade rules between Ukraine and the EU come into force today: which quotas for agricultural products will increasePhoto
October 29, 09:51 AM • 26664 views
The enemy is not in Myrnohrad - "East" troop grouping
Exclusive
October 29, 07:00 AM • 72119 views
Stroke is getting "younger": what you need to know about the symptoms and prevention of the disease
October 29, 06:50 AM • 47886 views
"This is not about negligence, but about criminal negligence": Prosecutor General Kravchenko confirmed suspicion against TrukhanovVideo
October 28, 08:10 PM • 46990 views
Truhanov served with notice of suspicion - source
October 28, 04:50 PM • 114216 views
Cherkasy and Kyiv are still on their way to warmth: where in Ukraine are they already warming up, and where are they not?
Exclusive
October 28, 02:36 PM • 59252 views
Almost 250 Kyiv educational institutions damaged by war: how many have already been restored
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Popular news
Blood Business: How "Ukrainian Helicopters" Profited from Helicopters the Front Lacked
The Weeknd buys Florida estate for $50 million, setting a record
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a date night, attending a 2025 World Series game in Los Angeles
Tanker with Russian oil turned back on its way to India after US sanctions
Budget-friendly and delicious: five lunch recipes under UAH 100 for thrifty housewives
Publications
Acting Rector of DSTU Andriy Kudryashov "forgot" to declare cohabitant and expensive gifts: what NACP should check
Exclusive
12:54 PM • 33805 views
New trade rules between Ukraine and the EU come into force today: which quotas for agricultural products will increase
Budget-friendly and delicious: five lunch recipes under UAH 100 for thrifty housewives
Stroke is getting "younger": what you need to know about the symptoms and prevention of the disease
Exclusive
October 29, 07:00 AM • 72137 views
Blood Business: How "Ukrainian Helicopters" Profited from Helicopters the Front Lacked
UNN Lite
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco celebrated a month of marriage: how the stars' vacation in California went
Jamie Lee Curtis revealed how she "accidentally" got into acting
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a date night, attending a 2025 World Series game in Los Angeles
The Weeknd buys Florida estate for $50 million, setting a record
Pop star Dua Lipa topped the ranking of the richest stars under 30 in Britain and Ireland
Boeing suffers $5.4 billion loss due to 777X program delay

Kyiv • UNN

 • 816 views

Aviation giant Boeing reported a $5.4 billion loss in the third quarter of 2025 due to delays in the certification of the 777X aircraft. The company postponed the commercial launch until 2027, despite a 30% increase in revenue.

Boeing suffers $5.4 billion loss due to 777X program delay

American aviation giant Boeing reported a loss of $5.4 billion for the third quarter of 2025. The main reason was additional costs associated with the delay in the certification of the new 777X aircraft, which is to become the company's flagship in the long-haul airliner segment. This is reported by Finance.Yahoo, writes UNN.

Details

Despite the losses, Boeing's revenue grew by 30% to $23.3 billion, thanks to an increase in commercial aircraft deliveries. At the same time, the company recorded a one-time write-off of $4.9 billion for the 777X program, the certification of which the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) continues to carefully review after a series of previous incidents.

Company CEO Kelly Ortberg acknowledged that the process has been delayed but emphasized the gradual restoration of stability.

While we are disappointed with the delay in the 777X schedule, the aircraft continues to perform well in flight tests. We are focused on completing development programs and stabilizing our operations to fully restore the company's efficiency and the trust of our partners.

– Ortberg stated.

According to Ortberg, Boeing is currently generating positive free cash flow, which is an important signal for investors. He also indicated that the FAA in October allowed an increase in the production volumes of the 737 MAX – the company's key product.

British Boeing RC-135W Rivet Joint arrived in the Black Sea for patrolling - monitoring07.10.25, 15:30 • 3168 views

At the same time, Boeing again postponed the commercial launch of the 777X – now the first deliveries are expected in 2027, not in 2026, as planned earlier.

The company's head clarified that there are no technical problems with the engines or the aircraft's design.

We are behind schedule in obtaining FAA approvals for testing, which has affected our ability to fly and earn certification credits.

– he said in an interview with CNBC.

Ortberg added that a possible temporary shutdown of the US government could have a "minor impact" on certification processes, but is not the cause of the losses.

Amid financial difficulties, Boeing is also facing labor protests: more than 3,000 workers at the St. Louis plant rejected the company's latest contract offer.

Our defense enterprise in St. Louis is effectively implementing strike contingency plans.

– Ortberg noted in an address to employees.

The company said it is accelerating hiring, while unions accuse management of "bad faith negotiations."

Boeing considers upgrading Patriot missiles amid record global demand13.08.25, 15:08 • 3296 views

Stepan Haftko

