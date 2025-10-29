Boeing suffers $5.4 billion loss due to 777X program delay

American aviation giant Boeing reported a loss of $5.4 billion for the third quarter of 2025. The main reason was additional costs associated with the delay in the certification of the new 777X aircraft, which is to become the company's flagship in the long-haul airliner segment. This is reported by Finance.Yahoo, writes UNN.

Despite the losses, Boeing's revenue grew by 30% to $23.3 billion, thanks to an increase in commercial aircraft deliveries. At the same time, the company recorded a one-time write-off of $4.9 billion for the 777X program, the certification of which the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) continues to carefully review after a series of previous incidents.

Company CEO Kelly Ortberg acknowledged that the process has been delayed but emphasized the gradual restoration of stability.

While we are disappointed with the delay in the 777X schedule, the aircraft continues to perform well in flight tests. We are focused on completing development programs and stabilizing our operations to fully restore the company's efficiency and the trust of our partners. – Ortberg stated.

According to Ortberg, Boeing is currently generating positive free cash flow, which is an important signal for investors. He also indicated that the FAA in October allowed an increase in the production volumes of the 737 MAX – the company's key product.

At the same time, Boeing again postponed the commercial launch of the 777X – now the first deliveries are expected in 2027, not in 2026, as planned earlier.

The company's head clarified that there are no technical problems with the engines or the aircraft's design.

We are behind schedule in obtaining FAA approvals for testing, which has affected our ability to fly and earn certification credits. – he said in an interview with CNBC.

Ortberg added that a possible temporary shutdown of the US government could have a "minor impact" on certification processes, but is not the cause of the losses.

Amid financial difficulties, Boeing is also facing labor protests: more than 3,000 workers at the St. Louis plant rejected the company's latest contract offer.

Our defense enterprise in St. Louis is effectively implementing strike contingency plans. – Ortberg noted in an address to employees.

The company said it is accelerating hiring, while unions accuse management of "bad faith negotiations."

