British Boeing RC-135W Rivet Joint arrived in the Black Sea for patrolling - monitoring
Kyiv • UNN
The British Navy's Boeing RC-135W Rivet Joint electronic reconnaissance aircraft began patrolling over the Black Sea. Its arrival was recorded by flight monitoring resources.
Details
According to the monitoring group "Crimean Wind" and the Flightradar portal, the Royal Air Force aircraft with callsign RRR7207 departed from Waddington Air Base and arrived in the Black Sea region to conduct a reconnaissance flight.
Typically, such missions are aimed at monitoring Russian military activity near occupied Crimea and in the southern direction. British Rivet Joint aircraft are regularly involved in joint NATO reconnaissance operations in the region.
