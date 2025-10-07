$41.340.11
Tags
Authors
Donald Trump
Ruslan Kravchenko
Mykola Tyshchenko
Andriy Pyshnyi
Petro Poroshenko
Ukraine
United States
Crimea
Donetsk Oblast
Spain
Nord Stream
E-6 Mercury
Detonator
Ammunition
Eiffel Tower

British Boeing RC-135W Rivet Joint arrived in the Black Sea for patrolling - monitoring

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1226 views

The British Navy's Boeing RC-135W Rivet Joint electronic reconnaissance aircraft began patrolling over the Black Sea. Its arrival was recorded by flight monitoring resources.

British Boeing RC-135W Rivet Joint arrived in the Black Sea for patrolling - monitoring

A British reconnaissance aircraft, a Boeing RC-135W Rivet Joint, has begun patrolling over the Black Sea. Its arrival was recorded by flight monitoring resources. This was reported by the Telegram channel "Crimean Wind," writes UNN.

Details

According to the monitoring group "Crimean Wind" and the Flightradar portal, the Royal Air Force aircraft with callsign RRR7207 departed from Waddington Air Base and arrived in the Black Sea region to conduct a reconnaissance flight.

Typically, such missions are aimed at monitoring Russian military activity near occupied Crimea and in the southern direction. British Rivet Joint aircraft are regularly involved in joint NATO reconnaissance operations in the region.

Poland scrambled fighter jets due to massive Russian attack on Ukraine05.10.25, 05:53 • 6294 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Royal Air Force
NATO
Black Sea
United Kingdom
Crimea
Ukraine
Poland