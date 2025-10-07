British Boeing RC-135W Rivet Joint arrived in the Black Sea for patrolling - monitoring

A British reconnaissance aircraft, a Boeing RC-135W Rivet Joint, has begun patrolling over the Black Sea. Its arrival was recorded by flight monitoring resources. This was reported by the Telegram channel "Crimean Wind," writes UNN.

Details

According to the monitoring group "Crimean Wind" and the Flightradar portal, the Royal Air Force aircraft with callsign RRR7207 departed from Waddington Air Base and arrived in the Black Sea region to conduct a reconnaissance flight.

Typically, such missions are aimed at monitoring Russian military activity near occupied Crimea and in the southern direction. British Rivet Joint aircraft are regularly involved in joint NATO reconnaissance operations in the region.

