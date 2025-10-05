Poland scrambled fighter jets due to massive Russian attack on Ukraine

On the night of October 5, the air forces of Poland and NATO allied countries scrambled aircraft due to a large-scale combined Russian air attack on Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces on the X social network.

Details

It is noted that on the night of October 4-5, 2025, the Russian Federation again launched strikes on targets located on the territory of Ukraine.

In order to ensure the security of Polish airspace, the Operational Command of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Poland has implemented all necessary procedures.

Polish and allied aircraft are actively operating in the airspace, and ground air defense and radar surveillance systems have been brought to the highest state of combat readiness. - the post says.

The command emphasized that these actions are preventive in nature and aimed at ensuring the security of airspace and protecting citizens, especially in areas bordering the zone of potential threat.

The Operational Command of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Poland continues to monitor the current situation, and subordinate forces and means are in full readiness for immediate response.

Recall

On Sunday, October 5, at 03:34, the Armed Forces of Ukraine recorded probable launches of Kalibr cruise missiles from the Black Sea. This happened after several Tu-95 aircraft took off in Russia, which may indicate a possible missile attack.