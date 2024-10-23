Satellite made by Boeing just fell apart in space
Kyiv • UNN
Intelsat has confirmed the total loss of its 33e satellite due to an “anomaly”. The US Space Force is tracking about 20 fragments, and ExoAnalytic Solutions reports 57 pieces of space debris.
A Boeing-built communications satellite has collapsed in orbit. Intelsat said on Saturday that its 33e satellite stopped working due to an "anomaly," and on Monday confirmed its "complete loss," UNN reports citing The Verge.
Details
"We are coordinating with the satellite manufacturer, Boeing, and government agencies to analyze the data and observations," Intelsat said. The company has since set up a board to conduct a comprehensive analysis of the cause of the anomaly.
The satellite's destruction comes at a bad time for Boeing, after the company's troubled Starliner mission and fraud charges in connection with the 737 Max crash, the newspaper writes.
The US Space Force also confirmed the incident.
"The U.S. Space Force (S4S) has confirmed the destruction of Intelsat 33e (#41748, 2016-053B) in GEO on October 19, 2024 at approximately 04:30 UTC. Approximately 20 associated pieces are currently being tracked and analysis is ongoing. S4S has not identified any immediate threats and continues to conduct routine rendezvous assessments to ensure the safety and sustainability of the space sector," the statement said.
It is reportedly unclear how many fragments in total, as satellite tracking company ExoAnalytic Solutions reports tracking 57 pieces of debris.
AddendumAddendum
Intelsat 33e was launched in 2016 to provide connectivity across Europe, Asia and Africa. The satellite experienced engine problems shortly after launch, and it entered orbit later than expected. Another engine problem in 2017 reduced its expected 15-year lifespan by 3.5 years. Intelsat 29e, a satellite also manufactured by Boeing, was declared a "total loss" in 2019 after just three years in space.