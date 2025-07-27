Boeing plane caught fire during takeoff in Denver: 179 passengers on board

An American Airlines Boeing 737 Max passenger plane caught fire at Denver International Airport (USA) during takeoff, the flight was supposed to go to Miami. This was reported by Ney York Post, informs UNN.

It is noted that the landing gear of the liner suddenly caught fire. Passengers in a panic fled through the emergency slide.

- Flight 2023, you have a lot of smoke. - There was a flame. It looks like the smoke is subsiding a bit. - You are really on fire - the publication quotes the negotiations between the air traffic controller and the pilot.

The video shows passengers in a panic sliding down an inflatable emergency slide while thick black smoke billows from the rear left side of the plane.

According to local authorities, five passengers received minor injuries and were treated on the spot. Another person was hospitalized for further examination.

All passengers and crew were safely evacuated, and the aircraft was taken out of service for inspection by our maintenance team - stated in the American Airlines statement.

They added that passengers will fly to Miami on another plane in the near future.

