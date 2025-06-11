Clashes between police and protesters took place in New York, about 45 people were arrested - CNN

In New York, police made about 45 arrests of protesters. The detentions began after some protesters ignored a police order to move from the road to the sidewalk, UNN writes with reference to CNN.

Details

Last night in New York, hundreds of protesters marched through the streets. They expressed disagreement with the immigration policy of the US President Donald Trump's administration and called on employees of the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement's (ICE) to leave the city.

"People are holding posters with the inscription "ICE get out of New York." We saw the flags of Mexico, we saw the Palestinian flag," a CNN journalist reported.

The crowd gathered near federal buildings and ICE offices, and then they continued to march several blocks to reach another ICE office and immigration court, where they chanted for several minutes.

At first, the New York Police Department allowed the march. At the same time, no manifestations of violence were recorded. However, the detentions began after some protesters ignored a police order, uttered through a loudspeaker, to move to the sidewalk. The police warned that the demonstrators were violating traffic rules with their actions. Some protesters responded to law enforcement officers with swearing and threw water bottles at them.

When the police began the arrests, clashes began. In total, approximately 45 arrests were made in New York.

Similar clashes and arrests took place in Los Angeles, Chicago, Denver and other cities. In particular, during some clashes with protesters, the police used tear gas.

Protests in the USA

In Los Angeles, California, a few days ago, thousands of protests unfolded against the immigration measures of US President Donald Trump. Later, the head of the White House ordered at least 2,000 National Guard fighters to be sent to Los Angeles County to assist immigration agents who faced demonstrators protesting raids on workplaces.

The day before, it became known that the Pentagon is transferring about 700 Marines to Los Angeles. The deployment of a full battalion of Marines is a temporary measure until additional National Guard troops arrive in the city.

A curfew has been introduced in the central part of Los Angeles, which is covered by protests.