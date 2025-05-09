A number of major American cities are sinking - research

$41.440.02
47.070.11
ukenru
Yuzhanina: After amendments to the Tax Code, marketplaces will be obliged to fully identify sellers
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 3622 views

Yuzhanina: After amendments to the Tax Code, marketplaces will be obliged to fully identify sellers

Exclusive
05:39 AM • 10348 views

Europe Day 2025: What to expect from the visit of European ministers on May 9

May 8, 08:34 PM • 25332 views

Ukraine is ready for a 30-day ceasefire, even starting today: Zelenskyy had a "good conversation" with Trump

May 8, 05:55 PM • 52912 views

The First American Pontiff: What is Known About Pope Leo XIV

Exclusive
May 8, 01:38 PM • 90232 views

Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded

May 8, 01:00 PM • 143205 views

UN: April was the month with the highest number of civilian casualties in Ukraine since September 2024

Exclusive
May 8, 12:19 PM • 109776 views

"Such recommendations have not been received": the Ministry of Education and Science commented on information about the transition of some Ukrainian universities to distance learning

May 8, 12:11 PM • 110205 views

The head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk, received the title of Hero of Ukraine

May 8, 11:49 AM • 173716 views

A bargain or a trap? Pitfalls of the "gray" market of technology in Ukraine

May 8, 11:18 AM • 109224 views

The Verkhovna Rada ratified the agreement between Ukraine and the United States on critical minerals.

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
0m/s
79%
749mm
Popular news

A defector who served the occupiers in Kherson and tried to join the Armed Forces of Ukraine will spend 12 years behind bars

May 8, 09:57 PM • 13459 views

Tribunal over Putin: On May 9, the European Union will announce a historic decision

May 8, 11:04 PM • 14234 views

Trump assured Merz that he would support Europe's efforts to achieve peace in Ukraine

May 9, 12:19 AM • 10535 views

The US may reduce tariffs after successful negotiations with China: details

02:29 AM • 14234 views

Magnetic Alphabet Day and Europe Day in Ukraine: what else is celebrated on May 9

03:30 AM • 12825 views
Publications

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

May 8, 01:49 PM • 102400 views

G7 ambassadors supported the draft law on ARMA reform, but Duma ignores international signals and promotes an alternative

May 8, 12:41 PM • 122239 views

A bargain or a trap? Pitfalls of the "gray" market of technology in Ukraine

May 8, 11:49 AM • 173716 views

From 3 hours to almost 3 years: unusual stories of Vatican conclaves

May 8, 10:52 AM • 135291 views

Transfer of property complexes of the State Property Fund: promises of billions, reality - debts and liquidations

May 8, 07:43 AM • 217376 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Pope Francis

Friedrich Merz

Ursula von der Leyen

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Vatican City

Kharkiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

GTA VI: New Trailer Breaks Viewing Records, Soundtrack Soars in Charts

May 8, 09:29 AM • 130012 views

Timothée Chalamet made his red carpet debut with Kylie Jenner at the film awards in Italy

May 8, 08:37 AM • 143627 views

Firefighters rescued a puppy during a fire in Dnipropetrovsk region

May 7, 01:49 PM • 79414 views

GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

May 6, 01:46 PM • 108395 views

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

May 6, 09:05 AM • 156559 views
Actual

Tesla Cybertruck

Telegram

Grand Theft Auto

B61 nuclear bomb

155 mm SpGH Zuzana

A number of major American cities are sinking - research

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3348 views

According to the study, 25 of the 28 largest US cities are sinking, especially Houston, New York, and Chicago. This threatens infrastructure and increases flooding, endangering 34 million people.

A number of major American cities are sinking - research

The land under the largest cities in the United States is slowly sinking, posing a direct threat to millions of residents and critical infrastructure. This was reported by the Washington Post, writes UNN.

Details

According to the media, researchers have mapped the vertical movement of land in 28 of the most populous US cities and found that all cities are sinking to some extent. Twenty-five of them are sinking on two-thirds of their territory. According to a study published Thursday in Nature Cities, about 34 million people (about 10% of the US population) live in subsidence areas.

Among the cities with the most extensive subsidence are Chicago, New York, Houston, Dallas, Columbus, Indianapolis, and Denver. The highest rates - more than 5 mm per year - were recorded in Houston, San Antonio and Washington.

Many of these sinking cities are located inland. Subsidence is usually a major concern in coastal cities, where rising sea levels can easily reach the shore and flood areas. However, researchers say that land subsidence inland can destabilize infrastructure and exacerbate flooding during storms.

Soil subsidence often does not stop at the border of coastal regions. This is a problem that (affects, -ed.) everything, both inland and coastal areas

- said Leonard Ohenhen, lead author of the study and a researcher at Columbia University.

Despite the fact that subsidence occurs slowly - the effects can noticeably accumulate over the years.

A powerful earthquake has occurred in Turkey, and it was felt in Istanbul and a number of other cities. 23.04.25, 14:06 • 5113 views

The consequences are already noticeable: subsidence damages runways, stadiums and buildings, changes drainage systems and exacerbates flooding. In particular, during Hurricane Harvey in 2017, 85% of the flooded areas in the Houston area subsided by more than 5 mm per year.

The highest risk of structural damage was recorded in San Antonio: there 1 in 45 buildings are potentially at risk. In Fort Worth - 1 in 143.

Subsidence occurs when the main supporting structure of the earth weakens.

It is reported that the causes of subsidence may vary from city to city.

Along the east coast and the Great Lakes region, the land is mainly slowly sinking due to melting glaciers.

In large cities such as New York, the weight of buildings literally pushes the ground. Concrete jungles also absorb more heat, which can be transferred underground and deform the soil and rocks - as seen in Chicago. The Pacific Northwest is prone to tectonic plate activity, when one plate goes under another and leads to subsidence.

Researchers have found that the most common cause of subsidence in most places is the pumping of groundwater for drinking and agriculture. They determined that groundwater removal was the cause of 80% of subsidence in cities.

The Earth is overheating: the planet has crossed the temperature threshold with an excess of 1.58°C08.05.25, 17:59 • 9598 views

In some places, it has been possible to slow down and stop land subsidence using a system that collects water from rain, floods, rivers or treated wastewater and returns it to underground aquifers. Such systems exist in the Coachella Valley in California, Santa Clara and Santa Ana, in the Spanish district of El Carracillo and in Beijing.

Having detailed maps of soil movement, as well as information about its causes, can help in policy development

- said Peyman Tahmasebi, a subsidence researcher at the Colorado School of Mines and the Hamburg University of Technology, who was not involved in the study.

The elements are out of control in northern Italy: at least three people have died due to heavy rainfall18.04.25, 20:29 • 10716 views

According to Tahmasebi, the results can also help in developing more effective groundwater management plans or improving urban planning in a way that reduces harm and any danger to human life.

We need to start talking about these solutions right now. This problem will only continue to grow as we move into the future

- said Ohenhen, who outlined some possible approaches in the study. 
Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

SocietyNews of the WorldWeather and environment
Denver
Washington, D.C.
New York City
United States
Chicago
Brent
$63.16
Bitcoin
$102,967.50
S&P 500
$5,700.44
Tesla
$287.90
Газ TTF
$35.70
Золото
$3,326.00
Ethereum
$2,215.12