A powerful earthquake has occurred in Turkey, and it was felt in Istanbul and a number of other cities.

On Wednesday, April 23, an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 occurred in Turkey. It was felt by residents of most cities in the Marmara region, including Istanbul. This was reported by the İmece Gazetesi newspaper, reports UNN.

Details

According to Turkish media, the earthquake affected Istanbul and was also felt in Kocaeli, Yalova, Tekirdag, Bursa and Sakarya. Cracks appeared on some buildings, and some buildings developed cracks.

Panic broke out among the population, but no casualties have been reported so far.

GSM operators recommended using text messages and Internet applications for uninterrupted communication – this is due to the overload of communication lines.

The mayor's office and the governor of Istanbul said that work to eliminate the consequences of the disaster is ongoing.

