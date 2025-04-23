A powerful earthquake has occurred in Turkey, and it was felt in Istanbul and a number of other cities.

$41.520.14
How to shop safely online: advice from a cybersecurity expert
Exclusive
08:41 AM • 17690 views

How to shop safely online: advice from a cybersecurity expert

07:58 AM • 31330 views

Gas price for Ukrainians will remain unchanged for another year - Naftogaz

April 22, 06:22 PM • 55096 views

The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy

April 22, 05:32 PM • 87247 views

Zelenskyy stated that he is ready to meet with Trump in the Vatican

April 22, 01:40 PM • 130094 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

Exclusive
April 22, 09:55 AM • 108745 views

The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest

April 22, 08:27 AM • 124255 views

Vatican announces date of Pope's funeral: ceremony to take place on Saturday

Exclusive
April 22, 07:51 AM • 175140 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM • 127693 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 227967 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

Trump administration liquidates group investigating Russian war crimes against Ukraine -The Washington Post

April 23, 01:42 AM • 45292 views

The State Emergency Service showed the consequences of the attack on Poltava: 3 people were injured, houses and infrastructure were damaged

April 23, 03:03 AM • 36756 views

The consequences of massive strikes on residential infrastructure are being eliminated in Kharkiv: preliminary, without casualties

April 23, 03:50 AM • 32925 views

In a day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 1210 soldiers and dozens of pieces of equipment

April 23, 04:31 AM • 46152 views

"When energy means security." How Ukrainian company RSE is creating autonomous energy during the war

06:22 AM • 27425 views
Top 6 Vacuuming Mistakes You're Unknowingly Making

06:48 AM • 23358 views

"When energy means security." How Ukrainian company RSE is creating autonomous energy during the war

06:22 AM • 27668 views

Dubious motives: why is ARMA head Duma blocking the reform of the agency?

April 22, 02:43 PM • 68738 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

April 22, 01:40 PM • 130061 views

Viral seedlings made in Europe: why Ukrainian farmers are losing crops and money

April 22, 12:23 PM • 87950 views
Sean Ono's son called for an end to comparisons between him and his brother Julian

April 22, 03:52 PM • 25587 views

Trump's son communicates with college pals via Xbox, not giving out his number - media

April 22, 03:42 PM • 25561 views

George Clooney said that in 11 years of marriage, he never argued with his wife.

April 22, 10:22 AM • 55803 views

"Saved $65,000" of the remaining fee: Sebastian Stan confessed about work problems before the role in Marvel

April 22, 09:58 AM • 46617 views

Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

April 22, 07:54 AM • 91767 views
A powerful earthquake has occurred in Turkey, and it was felt in Istanbul and a number of other cities.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1720 views

On April 23, an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 occurred in Turkey. It was felt in many cities of the Marmara Region, including Istanbul, where cracks appeared on buildings. There is no information about casualties.

A powerful earthquake has occurred in Turkey, and it was felt in Istanbul and a number of other cities.

On Wednesday, April 23, an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 occurred in Turkey. It was felt by residents of most cities in the Marmara region, including Istanbul. This was reported by the İmece Gazetesi newspaper, reports UNN.

Details

According to Turkish media, the earthquake affected Istanbul and was also felt in Kocaeli, Yalova, Tekirdag, Bursa and Sakarya. Cracks appeared on some buildings, and some buildings developed cracks.

Panic broke out among the population, but no casualties have been reported so far.

GSM operators recommended using text messages and Internet applications for uninterrupted communication – this is due to the overload of communication lines.

The mayor's office and the governor of Istanbul said that work to eliminate the consequences of the disaster is ongoing.

A series of five earthquakes recorded in Romania within 8 hours22.04.25, 11:43 • 5314 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the WorldEvents
Istanbul
Turkey
