The Vatican has announced the date of the Pope's funeral: the ceremony will take place on Saturday
The Vatican has announced the date of the Pope's funeral: the ceremony will take place on Saturday

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

From 6 museums in deoccupied regions, Russia stole almost 35,000 exhibits - Ministry of Culture

The Rada demands an audit of state lands transferred to the State Property Fund for further lease

The State Employment Center told which professions are currently most in demand

Who Will Sit on the Holy See After Pope Francis: Main Contenders and Election Rules

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU
"They are passionate about their work": expert on the threat of destruction of Ukrainian science due to the seizure of NAAS lands

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope
Apple in the shadows: how the grey market for electronics hits the budgets of Ukraine, the EU, and the US

What to do in the garden in May: tasks that cannot be missed

A series of five earthquakes recorded in Romania within 8 hours

Five earthquakes were recorded in Buzău County (Vrancea region) within eight hours. The first of them occurred on Monday and had a magnitude of 3.6.

A series of five earthquakes recorded in Romania within 8 hours

Five earthquakes were recorded in one of the counties of Romania in 8 hours, the first of which occurred in the middle of the day on Monday.

UNN reports with reference to Digi24 and Newsweek.

Details

The Romanian National Institute for Earth Physics (INCDFP) reported that five earthquakes occurred in the Buzau district (Vrancea region) during an eight-hour period.

Five earthquakes were recorded at intervals of approximately 8 hours. The first of them occurred on Monday at 16:18 and had a magnitude of 3.6. The last one, 24 minutes after midnight, had a magnitude of 2.8.

The earthquake occurred near the following cities: 32 km southwest of Focșani, 44 km north of Buzau, 88 km southeast of Sfantu Gheorghe, 92 km northeast of Ploiesti, 95 km west of Braila, 95 km west of Galati, 96 km east of Brasov, 99 km southwest of Barlad.

Let us remind you

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 occurred in Southern California. The epicenter was near the border with Mexico at a depth of 13 km. No reports of serious damage or injuries were received.

A sandstorm swept through the central and southern regions of Iraq, as a result of which more than a thousand people sought medical help with breathing problems. The authorities closed the airports.

An earthquake of magnitude 6.5 occurred near the Fiji Islands: details14.04.25, 00:13 • 2566 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the WorldWeather and environment
Romania
