A series of five earthquakes recorded in Romania within 8 hours

Five earthquakes were recorded in one of the counties of Romania in 8 hours, the first of which occurred in the middle of the day on Monday.

The Romanian National Institute for Earth Physics (INCDFP) reported that five earthquakes occurred in the Buzau district (Vrancea region) during an eight-hour period.

Five earthquakes were recorded at intervals of approximately 8 hours. The first of them occurred on Monday at 16:18 and had a magnitude of 3.6. The last one, 24 minutes after midnight, had a magnitude of 2.8.

The earthquake occurred near the following cities: 32 km southwest of Focșani, 44 km north of Buzau, 88 km southeast of Sfantu Gheorghe, 92 km northeast of Ploiesti, 95 km west of Braila, 95 km west of Galati, 96 km east of Brasov, 99 km southwest of Barlad.

