Aviation chaos in the USA: unpaid dispatchers - flights grounded for hours

On Sunday, massive flight delays continued at US airports due to a shortage of air traffic controllers, who have been working without pay for the second month in a row.

This is reported by UNN with reference to Apnews.

Details

At Newark Airport in New Jersey, flights were delayed by two to three hours. Disruptions spread to other airports in the region. According to FlightAware, more than 4,000 flights were delayed and more than 500 were canceled across the US.

Problems were also observed in Houston, Dallas, Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Denver, and Miami. US Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy stated that flight safety remains a priority, even if it causes delays.

Again, when they make the decision to feed their families, I'm not going to fire air traffic controllers. They need support, they need money, they need a salary. They don't need to be fired - said Duffy.

The FAA reported that about 13,000 air traffic controllers have been working without pay for several weeks. Staff shortages could lead to further flight disruptions in the coming days.

Recall

