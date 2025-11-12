$42.010.06
Before meeting with movie stars, Pope Leo XIV revealed his four favorite films

Kyiv • UNN

 • 876 views

70-year-old Pope Leo XIV unveiled his four favorite films released in the 20th century, ahead of a meeting with famous movie stars at the Vatican. He plans to deepen the dialogue with the world of cinema.

Before meeting with movie stars, Pope Leo XIV revealed his four favorite films

The 70-year-old Pope plans to "deepen dialogue with the world of cinema," so three days before receiving numerous artists, the pontiff revealed his favorite films, UNN reports with reference to AFP and CNN.

Details

At the end of the week, famous movie stars will come to the Vatican to meet Pope Leo XIV.

Among the announced names are actors and actresses:

  • Monica Bellucci, Cate Blanchett, Chris Pine, Dave Franco, and Viggo Mortensen.

    Directors:

    Spike Lee, Gus Van Sant, Judd Apatow, George Miller, and Stéphane Brizé.

    As reported, the 70-year-old pontiff set a goal to

    Deepen dialogue with the world of cinema... exploring the possibilities offered by artistic creativity

    - the Vatican statement says.

    Three days before receiving numerous figures from the world of cinema, the Pope published a video in which he talks about "the films closest to his heart."

    The films chosen by Pope Leo were released in the 20th century.

    The Chicago-born pontiff also mentions Robert Wise's musical "The Sound of Music" starring Julie Andrews. The 1965 film tells the story of a young nun-in-training who becomes a governess for seven children on the eve of Austria's annexation by the Nazis.

    Also - Robert Redford's family drama "Ordinary People." The 1980 film tells the story of a couple and their son trying to cope with the death of their brother.

    Roberto Benigni's "Life Is Beautiful" explores themes of love and hope during the Nazi Holocaust. The film was released in 1997 and immediately won the love of audiences and critics, receiving several Academy Awards.

    The Pope also quoted in his video Frank Capra's classic film "It's a Wonderful Life" (1946) starring James Stewart, in which an angel sent from heaven helps a desperate family man.

