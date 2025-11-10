$41.980.11
Everyone who built schemes must receive a clear procedural response: Zelenskyy reacted to the exposure of corruption in the energy sector
05:42 PM • 19818 views
Ukraine faces another day of blackouts: how schedules will operate tomorrow and how many queues will be without electricity
November 10, 01:36 PM • 46459 views
Christmas Lent 2025: start date, dietary rules and prohibitions
Exclusive
November 10, 01:10 PM • 54788 views
Up to 8 years in prison for TCC for mobilizing those reserved and those not subject to conscription: when can the Rada adopt the law, and is the punishment sufficient?
Exclusive
November 10, 12:12 PM • 43212 views
Education Minister Lisovyi kept the acting rector of the State Biotechnological University, a person connected to bribe-taking MP Odarchenko, in office
November 10, 10:02 AM • 50721 views
"Umbrellas are a must": Cyclone Niksala to bring rain and cold snap to Ukraine
Exclusive
November 10, 09:50 AM • 90787 views
How the Ukrainian language is protected today - an interview with the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language
Exclusive
November 10, 09:28 AM • 42770 views
Underage driver hits pedestrian to death in Prykarpattia
November 10, 08:17 AM • 46690 views
Law enforcement conducts a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector
November 10, 04:17 AM • 39891 views
One step closer to ending the longest shutdown: US Senate backs government funding bill
Pope Leo to meet Hollywood stars at the Vatican

Kyiv • UNN

 • 674 views

Pope Leo will hold a special audience with about thirty Hollywood actors and directors, including Cate Blanchett and Spike Lee, at the Vatican this weekend. The event is organized as part of the Church's Holy Year to deepen dialogue with the world of cinema and promote human values.

Pope Leo to meet Hollywood stars at the Vatican

About thirty Hollywood actors and directors, including Cate Blanchett, Chris Pine, Spike Lee, and George Miller, will participate in a special audience with Pope Leo at the Vatican this weekend. The event is organized as part of the Church's Holy Year. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

As the Vatican announced, Pope Leo "expressed a desire to deepen dialogue with the world of cinema... exploring the opportunities that artistic creativity offers for the Church's mission and the promotion of human values."

Oscar-winning directors Gus Van Sant and George Miller will also join the meeting, and invited actors include Alison Brie, Dave Franco, Viggo Mortensen, Adam Scott, and Tony Kaye.

Ahead of the event, the Vatican released Pope Leo's four favorite films: "It's a Wonderful Life" (1946), "The Sound of Music" (1965), "Ordinary People" (1980), and "Life Is Beautiful" (1997).

Additionally

Papal events rarely gather movie stars, but this is not the first time the Vatican has organized a meeting with representatives of creative professions. In June 2024, the late Pope Francis hosted comedians at the Vatican, including Conan O'Brien, Stephen Colbert, and Jimmy Fallon.

Recall

Pope Leo XIV spent almost three hours meeting with Belgian victims of sexual abuse by the clergy, listening to their testimonies of trauma. The Catholic Church in Belgium is facing a crisis due to hundreds of cases of abuse, and the Pope has pledged to combat violence and silence.

Alla Kiosak

