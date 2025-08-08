"Chelsea" is negotiating to sign "Manchester United" winger Garnacho

manutd.com

"Chelsea" is negotiating with "Manchester United" about signing Argentine winger Alejandro Garnacho, writes UNN with reference to BBC Sport.

Details

The 21-year-old player was advised to find a new club, as United's head coach Ruben Amorim believes that Garnacho wants new challenges.

In January, Garnacho was close to moving to Chelsea, and the player was convinced that the transfer would be agreed upon.

The deal is not yet finalized, but there is a feeling that the player will eventually end up at Stamford Bridge, the publication writes.

Negotiations continued throughout the summer, but now there is more attention to the negotiations, although a transfer agreement has not yet been reached, the publication notes.

The fee that United could receive for Garnacho, who joined the club from Atletico Madrid at the age of 16, would be important in terms of revenue and sustainable development.

But it is still unknown how close United will be able to get to the £60 million that was initially requested for the player at the beginning of the summer.

Amorim was criticized for telling Garnacho immediately after the defeat to Tottenham in the Europa League final in May that he should find another place to play.

Although Garnacho went on the club's post-season tour of Asia, he looked detached and unhappy, the publication writes.

He was not included in the recent three-match trip to the USA, as he was initially told to delay his return to pre-season training in the hope of concluding a deal.

When this did not happen, Garnacho was ordered to train at different times with Amorim's team along with other outcasts: Tyrell Malacia, Jadon Sancho, Antony, and Marcus Rashford, who later moved to Barcelona on loan, the publication writes.

Last week in Chicago, when asked about Garnacho, Amorim said: "You can see that he is talented, he is a really talented guy. But sometimes something doesn't work out."

"You can't explain specifically what it is, but I have a feeling that Garnacho clearly wants something else, with different management. I can understand that. It's not a problem. Sometimes you adapt to one guy and find a common language with him, and sometimes you want a new challenge. In football, this is natural," he said.

