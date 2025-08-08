"Chelsea" is negotiating to sign "Manchester United" winger Garnacho

$41.460.15
48.280.01
ukenru
Exclusive
09:44 AM • 472 views
Shooting at Cherkasy "McDonald's": details of the incident revealed
09:33 AM • 2104 views
The Supreme Court put an end to the case of Concord Bank without considering its merits - Olena Sosedka
09:21 AM • 3406 views
Government made an economic forecast: under the worst-case scenario - 2.4% GDP growth and 9.9% inflation
Exclusive
09:00 AM • 9790 views
A third of graduates found jobs, while some had to retrain: The Employment Service spoke about the situation on the labor market
07:40 AM • 11162 views
Parliament may consider legalizing crypto as early as next week - MP
06:06 AM • 28731 views
How much will it cost to get a child ready for school: the cost of a basic set in 2025
04:04 AM • 36518 views
Today, Viktoria Roshchyna is being laid to rest: details of the case of the journalist who died in Russian captivity
August 7, 09:06 PM • 27787 views
Putin should not meet with Zelensky before our meeting - Trump
Exclusive
August 7, 03:56 PM • 86583 views
Instead of vital ones – ascorbic acid: what's wrong with the 30% discounted medicines listPhoto
Exclusive
August 7, 02:11 PM • 62694 views
"Anti-state decision": VRU Committee on National Security called for the cancellation of the State Aviation Service's transfer of Mi-8 powers to a foreign company
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
1m/s
47%
756mm
Popular news
The first manifestation of the Kremlin's new imperial policy: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs made a statement on the anniversary of Russia's attack on GeorgiaAugust 8, 02:28 AM • 24917 views
Ukraine and Romania will jointly build a bridge across the Tysa RiverPhotoAugust 8, 02:56 AM • 15563 views
New Polish President began his term with a conflict with Tusk: the reason is the airport06:38 AM • 15755 views
IAEA at substations: new mission revealed risks for Ukraine's NPPs07:29 AM • 16059 views
Old equipment, new challenges: what threatens the technical resource of Ukrainian aviation08:20 AM • 12606 views
Publications
A third of graduates found jobs, while some had to retrain: The Employment Service spoke about the situation on the labor market
Exclusive
09:00 AM • 9686 views
Old equipment, new challenges: what threatens the technical resource of Ukrainian aviation08:20 AM • 12843 views
How much will it cost to get a child ready for school: the cost of a basic set in 202506:06 AM • 28691 views
Today, Viktoria Roshchyna is being laid to rest: details of the case of the journalist who died in Russian captivity04:04 AM • 36478 views
Instead of vital ones – ascorbic acid: what's wrong with the 30% discounted medicines listPhoto
Exclusive
August 7, 03:56 PM • 86553 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Binyamin Netanyahu
Oleksiy Chernyshov
Vasyl Malyuk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
White House
India
Advertisement
UNN Lite
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhotoAugust 7, 11:02 AM • 129337 views
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramasAugust 6, 10:39 AM • 146114 views
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - MediaAugust 6, 07:07 AM • 154065 views
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - reportAugust 6, 05:58 AM • 144526 views
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"PhotoAugust 4, 03:58 PM • 154440 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Facebook
Mi-8
Mi-24
Tesla Model Y

"Chelsea" is negotiating to sign "Manchester United" winger Garnacho

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1234 views

Chelsea is in talks with Manchester United to sign 21-year-old Argentine winger Alejandro Garnacho. United head coach Ruben Amorim believes Garnacho is looking for new challenges, and the player was previously close to joining Chelsea in January.

"Chelsea" is negotiating to sign "Manchester United" winger Garnacho
manutd.com

"Chelsea" is negotiating with "Manchester United" about signing Argentine winger Alejandro Garnacho, writes UNN with reference to BBC Sport.

Details

The 21-year-old player was advised to find a new club, as United's head coach Ruben Amorim believes that Garnacho wants new challenges.

In January, Garnacho was close to moving to Chelsea, and the player was convinced that the transfer would be agreed upon.

The deal is not yet finalized, but there is a feeling that the player will eventually end up at Stamford Bridge, the publication writes.

Negotiations continued throughout the summer, but now there is more attention to the negotiations, although a transfer agreement has not yet been reached, the publication notes.

The fee that United could receive for Garnacho, who joined the club from Atletico Madrid at the age of 16, would be important in terms of revenue and sustainable development.

But it is still unknown how close United will be able to get to the £60 million that was initially requested for the player at the beginning of the summer.

Amorim was criticized for telling Garnacho immediately after the defeat to Tottenham in the Europa League final in May that he should find another place to play.

Although Garnacho went on the club's post-season tour of Asia, he looked detached and unhappy, the publication writes.

He was not included in the recent three-match trip to the USA, as he was initially told to delay his return to pre-season training in the hope of concluding a deal.

When this did not happen, Garnacho was ordered to train at different times with Amorim's team along with other outcasts: Tyrell Malacia, Jadon Sancho, Antony, and Marcus Rashford, who later moved to Barcelona on loan, the publication writes.

Last week in Chicago, when asked about Garnacho, Amorim said: "You can see that he is talented, he is a really talented guy. But sometimes something doesn't work out."

"You can't explain specifically what it is, but I have a feeling that Garnacho clearly wants something else, with different management. I can understand that. It's not a problem. Sometimes you adapt to one guy and find a common language with him, and sometimes you want a new challenge. In football, this is natural," he said.

Chelsea will pay a penalty of 5 million pounds to return Sancho to Manchester United03.06.25, 18:01 • 2654 views

Julia Shramko

Sports
Chicago