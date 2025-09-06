Chipocalypse Now: Trump hinted at massive deportations
Kyiv • UNN
Donald Trump posted about the "smell of deportations in the morning" and hinted at Chicago. The US President previously renamed the Ministry of Defense to the Ministry of War.
US President Donald Trump intrigued users with a new post that begins with the words "I love the smell of deportations in the morning," UNN reports.
I love the smell of deportations in the morning... Chicago will soon learn why it's called the Department of War
The US President also added a generated image of himself against the backdrop of what is probably Chicago.
The image shows the inscription Chipocalypse Now, which may be a reference to the movie "Apocalypse Now."
In addition, the phrase "I love the smell of deportations in the morning..." may be a reference to one of the characters in the film, namely Lieutenant Colonel Kilgore and his iconic saying: "I love the smell of napalm in the morning."
Pentagon officials outraged by Trump's order to rename the agency the Department of War06.09.25, 17:55 • 1478 views
Recall
US President Donald Trump signed a decree on transforming the Department of Defense into the Department of War.