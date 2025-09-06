$41.350.00
MP Khrystenko, suspected of treason, detained and arrested
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitions
New heating season: Svyrydenko reported on the readiness of infrastructure
Svyrydenko named the first figures of the 2026 Budget project and the main priority
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
"It will definitely not be in units, but in thousands": Zelenskyy on the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine
Weapons leakage, particularly grenades, from frontline areas: National Police explain how they combat this
Student planned knife attack at school in Zakarpattia – Klymenko
May drop by one or two hryvnias: expert told how fuel prices in Ukraine may change in autumn
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
Chipocalypse Now: Trump hinted at massive deportations

Kyiv

Donald Trump posted about the "smell of deportations in the morning" and hinted at Chicago. The US President previously renamed the Ministry of Defense to the Ministry of War.

Chipocalypse Now: Trump hinted at massive deportations

US President Donald Trump intrigued users with a new post that begins with the words "I love the smell of deportations in the morning," UNN reports.

I love the smell of deportations in the morning... Chicago will soon learn why it's called the Department of War 

- Trump wrote.

The US President also added a generated image of himself against the backdrop of what is probably Chicago.

The image shows the inscription Chipocalypse Now, which may be a reference to the movie "Apocalypse Now."

In addition, the phrase "I love the smell of deportations in the morning..." may be a reference to one of the characters in the film, namely Lieutenant Colonel Kilgore and his iconic saying: "I love the smell of napalm in the morning."

Recall

US President Donald Trump signed a decree on transforming the Department of Defense into the Department of War.

Antonina Tumanova

