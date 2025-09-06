Chipocalypse Now: Trump hinted at massive deportations

US President Donald Trump intrigued users with a new post that begins with the words "I love the smell of deportations in the morning," UNN reports.

I love the smell of deportations in the morning... Chicago will soon learn why it's called the Department of War - Trump wrote.

The US President also added a generated image of himself against the backdrop of what is probably Chicago.

The image shows the inscription Chipocalypse Now, which may be a reference to the movie "Apocalypse Now."

In addition, the phrase "I love the smell of deportations in the morning..." may be a reference to one of the characters in the film, namely Lieutenant Colonel Kilgore and his iconic saying: "I love the smell of napalm in the morning."

Recall

US President Donald Trump signed a decree on transforming the Department of Defense into the Department of War.