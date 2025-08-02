Biden warns of "dark days" for the US

$41.710.05
47.750.40
ukenru
August 1, 05:22 PM • 15553 views
Ukraine expects IMF mission visit at the end of August - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 67150 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM • 71970 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 12:26 PM • 46185 views
New Tariffs from Donald Trump: For Which Countries Has the Situation Changed After August 1?
August 1, 09:01 AM • 59816 views
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 1, 08:17 AM • 121084 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko Photo
Exclusive
August 1, 06:54 AM • 66209 views
Ukrainian Apple Season: What to Expect from Harvest and PricesPhoto
Exclusive
August 1, 05:15 AM • 154556 views
"Servants" show their teeth: MPs are considering ways to strengthen parliamentary control over other government bodies
August 1, 04:30 AM • 151286 views
Open banking and the return of full RRO penalties: what will change for Ukrainians from August 1Photo
July 31, 09:51 PM • 131678 views
Trump will impose sanctions after 10-day deadline, but doubts their impact on Russia
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
1.1m/s
74%
749mm
Popular news
On the runway or in a nosedive: what determines the fate of Ukrainian aviationAugust 1, 02:05 PM • 55059 views
Ordinary Russians are responsible for Putin's aggressive war against Ukraine - SybihaAugust 1, 03:11 PM • 3784 views
"Zeroing out": intelligence officers intercepted an order from an occupation commander to execute captured UkrainiansVideoAugust 1, 04:36 PM • 5974 views
In Moscow, the body of actor Maxim Glotov, a native of Odesa who supported Russia's policy, was foundAugust 1, 05:30 PM • 6672 views
Trump responded to Medvedev's threats and ordered nuclear submarines to be deployed in "appropriate areas"August 1, 05:36 PM • 21953 views
Publications
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 67161 views
On the runway or in a nosedive: what determines the fate of Ukrainian aviationAugust 1, 02:05 PM • 55133 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM • 71977 views
Drug prices have not decreased. What is really happening with the pharmaceutical marketAugust 1, 11:54 AM • 74551 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko Photo
Exclusive
August 1, 08:17 AM • 121086 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleh Syniehubov
Andriy Yermak
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Odesa
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Scandalous blogger Alkhim leaves Ukraine and starts a new life in Dubai09:08 PM • 2360 views
"Can't wait to start": Steven Knight spoke about working on the script for the new Bond filmAugust 1, 01:00 PM • 52021 views
DiCaprio received permission to build an eco-hotel in Israel, but not without a "portion" of criticismPhotoVideoJuly 31, 05:36 PM • 73917 views
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhotoJuly 31, 02:00 PM • 151725 views
Taron Egerton on the role of James Bond: "I don't think I'm a good choice"July 30, 01:21 PM • 187402 views
Actual
Truth Social
The Guardian
Shahed-136
An-178
Mi-24

Biden warns of "dark days" for the US

Kyiv • UNN

 • 90 views

Joe Biden publicly criticized the Donald Trump administration, stating that democracy in the US is experiencing "dark days." The former president accused the current government of destroying his achievements and threatening the rule of law.

Biden warns of "dark days" for the US

Former President of the United States of America Joe Biden publicly criticized the policy of Donald Trump's administration, stating that democracy in the country is experiencing "dark days" and the current government is destroying the achievements of his tenure. This is reported by Politico, transmitted by UNN.

Details

On Thursday, July 31, Joe Biden sharply criticized the current White House administration, warning of threats to the rule of law and civil rights in the United States. The speech was delivered at the annual conference of the National Bar Association in Chicago, where Biden addressed over a thousand predominantly Black lawyers.

Although Joe Biden did not directly mention Donald Trump's name in his speech, his message was unequivocally directed at him.

"This cannot be sugarcoated. These are dark days."

- he emphasized.

The former President of the United States accused the current administration of trying to "erase the truth," and Congress of inaction. Biden also mentioned the detention of legal immigrants and pressure on media and law firms, calling the government's actions "cruel."

White House spokesman Harrison Fields responded by stating that Biden is "the last person who should be talking about running the country," accusing him of weakness and destructive policies.

Biden's speech included personal recollections, historical parallels, and appeals to his work with Black communities. In conclusion, Biden urged not to lose faith in democracy.

"America is worth fighting for. We have always emerged from crisis stronger than we were," Biden said.

Biden's doctor may be summoned to court over suspicions of concealing the mental state of the former US president05.06.25, 16:19 • 2875 views

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
White House
Donald Trump
Joe Biden
United States
Chicago