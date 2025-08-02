Biden warns of "dark days" for the US

Former President of the United States of America Joe Biden publicly criticized the policy of Donald Trump's administration, stating that democracy in the country is experiencing "dark days" and the current government is destroying the achievements of his tenure. This is reported by Politico, transmitted by UNN.

On Thursday, July 31, Joe Biden sharply criticized the current White House administration, warning of threats to the rule of law and civil rights in the United States. The speech was delivered at the annual conference of the National Bar Association in Chicago, where Biden addressed over a thousand predominantly Black lawyers.

Although Joe Biden did not directly mention Donald Trump's name in his speech, his message was unequivocally directed at him.

"This cannot be sugarcoated. These are dark days." - he emphasized.

The former President of the United States accused the current administration of trying to "erase the truth," and Congress of inaction. Biden also mentioned the detention of legal immigrants and pressure on media and law firms, calling the government's actions "cruel."

White House spokesman Harrison Fields responded by stating that Biden is "the last person who should be talking about running the country," accusing him of weakness and destructive policies.

Biden's speech included personal recollections, historical parallels, and appeals to his work with Black communities. In conclusion, Biden urged not to lose faith in democracy.

"America is worth fighting for. We have always emerged from crisis stronger than we were," Biden said.

