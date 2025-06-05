$41.480.16
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Biden's doctor may be summoned to court over suspicions of concealing the mental state of the former US president

Kyiv • UNN

 • 454 views

The US House Committee threatens Biden's doctor with a subpoena over suspicions of concealing information about his mental health. The chairman of the committee called it one of the biggest scandals.

The U.S. House Oversight Committee has warned that it may subpoena Joe Biden's doctor, Dr. Kevin O'Connor, as early as this week in the case of the alleged concealment of the former U.S. president's mental state. Committee Chairman James Comer said that "concealing President Biden's mental decline is one of the biggest scandals in the country's history." This was reported by NewsWeek, UNN reports.

Details

According to the publication, the U.S. House Oversight Committee said it is ready to serve a subpoena on Joe Biden's personal physician, Dr. Kevin O'Connor, as early as this week if he refuses to testify voluntarily. The reason is an investigation into suspicions of possible concealment of Biden's deteriorating mental state during his time in office as president.

Concealing President Biden's mental decline is one of the biggest scandals in our country 

" said Committee Chairman James Comer, a Republican from Kentucky.

According to Comer, the doctor and Biden's close associates must provide "truthful answers about President Biden's cognitive condition and who was in charge of the process" in the White House.

The essence of the accusations

In March 2024, Biden, who was 81 at the time, won the Democratic nomination, but after the televised debate with Donald Trump in June, serious doubts arose about his mental health.

The following month, he withdrew his candidacy and the party was led by Vice President Kamala Harris.

Comer demands that official interrogations be conducted with Kevin O'Connor, as well as with former White House aides Annie Tomasini, Anthony Bernal, Ashley Williams and Nira Tanden.

If they do not agree on a meeting date, "I will send subpoenas this week to compel them to appear," he warned.

Letters were also sent to several former senior Biden administration officials, including Ron Klain, Anita Dunn, Michael Donilon, Bruce Reed and Steve Ricchetti.

The American people deserve full transparency, and the House Oversight Committee is conducting a thorough investigation to provide answers and ensure accountability 

- the Committee said in a statement.

In an interview with Newsmax, Comer confirmed his intention to act tough.

Dr. O'Connor will be the first person to receive an official subpoena. We take the arrival of these people seriously, so now he will have to come and give full testimony, not transcribe the interview 

" he said.

It is not yet known whether O'Connor and the other named officials will voluntarily agree to testify. If they refuse and are served with a subpoena, they may face criminal charges, including possible imprisonment for up to one year, the publication said.

Trump initiated an investigation into Biden's use of autopen05.06.25, 11:00 • 1880 views

Alona Utkina

News of the World
Kamala Harris
Democratic Party (United States)
White House
Donald Trump
Joe Biden
United States
