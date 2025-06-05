Trump initiated an investigation into Biden's use of autopen

US President Donald Trump has ordered an investigation into the use of autopen by former President Joe Biden to sign official documents, questioning his cognitive state while in office. This is reported by Axios, writes UNN.

Details

On Wednesday evening, Trump ordered the White House legal advisor and US Attorney General Pam Bondi to investigate whether "certain individuals conspired to mislead the public about Biden's mental state and unconstitutionally exercised the powers of the president."

In particular, attention is paid to the use of autopen to sign more than 1,200 presidential documents, including decrees, pardons and judicial appointments.

"Despite Biden's cognitive impairments, his administration has issued more than 1,200 presidential documents, appointed 235 judges to federal courts, and made more pardons and commutations than any other administration in US history," the White House said in a statement.

In response, Biden called the allegations "ridiculous and untrue," stressing that he personally made all decisions during his presidency.

Addendum

The investigation comes amid growing attention to Biden's health.

In May 2025, he was diagnosed with an aggressive form of stage IV prostate cancer.

In addition, a recently published book, "Original Sin" by Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson, highlights concerns about Biden's physical and mental state during his presidency.

Reference

Autopen is a device that allows a person's signature to be automatically reproduced.

Its use by US presidents has historical precedent: Thomas Jefferson used a similar device, known as a polygraph, and Gerald Ford and Barack Obama have also reportedly used autopen to sign official documents.

Recall

In February 2024, Special Counsel Robert Hur released a report noting "significant memory limitations" in Biden during an investigation into mishandling classified documents.

This has sparked further debate about his ability to serve as president.