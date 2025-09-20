$41.250.05
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Feds use tear gas and pepper balls to disperse Chicago protest

Kyiv • UNN

 • 592 views

Federal law enforcement officers in Chicago used tear gas and pepper balls to disperse about 100 protesters near the Immigration and Customs Enforcement building. Demonstrators tried to block the entry and exit of government SUVs and chanted the name of Silverio Villegas Gonzalez, who was fatally shot by an immigration officer.

Feds use tear gas and pepper balls to disperse Chicago protest
Chicago Sun-Times

In the US, federal agents used tear gas and pepper balls to disperse a group of protesters during clashes near the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) building in Chicago. This is reported by The Guardian, according to UNN.

Details

"Federal law enforcement agents used tear gas and pepper balls to disperse a group of about 100 protesters, including two Democratic congressional candidates, during a series of morning clashes near the Immigration and Customs Enforcement building in Chicago on Friday," the publication writes.

Demonstrators tried to block the entry and exit of a number of government SUVs from the building, which became an operational center and detention facility during an immigration operation in the city called "Midway Blitz."

At least three protesters were arrested during the clashes, during which national security agents fired pepper balls at protesters from the roof and used several canisters of tear gas.

Protesters chanted the name of Silverio Villegas Gonzalez, a 38-year-old father of two who was fatally shot last Friday by an immigration officer during a traffic stop in the Chicago area.

Earlier that day, agents arrested a protester after a group of people ran out of the building to escort another vehicle. The protester was dragged inside by two masked agents after being thrown to the ground and pinned down when he picked up what appeared to be a tear gas canister that had fallen from a masked agent's belt.

Recall

In France, on September 18, 309 participants of mass protests against cuts in state payments, which covered more than 700 settlements, were detained. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

