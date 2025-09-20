Feds use tear gas and pepper balls to disperse Chicago protest

Chicago Sun-Times

In the US, federal agents used tear gas and pepper balls to disperse a group of protesters during clashes near the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) building in Chicago. This is reported by The Guardian, according to UNN.

"Federal law enforcement agents used tear gas and pepper balls to disperse a group of about 100 protesters, including two Democratic congressional candidates, during a series of morning clashes near the Immigration and Customs Enforcement building in Chicago on Friday," the publication writes.

Demonstrators tried to block the entry and exit of a number of government SUVs from the building, which became an operational center and detention facility during an immigration operation in the city called "Midway Blitz."

At least three protesters were arrested during the clashes, during which national security agents fired pepper balls at protesters from the roof and used several canisters of tear gas.

Protesters chanted the name of Silverio Villegas Gonzalez, a 38-year-old father of two who was fatally shot last Friday by an immigration officer during a traffic stop in the Chicago area.

Earlier that day, agents arrested a protester after a group of people ran out of the building to escort another vehicle. The protester was dragged inside by two masked agents after being thrown to the ground and pinned down when he picked up what appeared to be a tear gas canister that had fallen from a masked agent's belt.

