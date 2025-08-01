Airbnb considers launching a loyalty program

$41.770.02
48.150.08
ukenru
Exclusive
05:15 AM • 1110 views
"Servants" show their teeth: MPs are considering ways to strengthen parliamentary control over other government bodies
04:30 AM • 7522 views
Open banking and the return of full RRO penalties: what will change for Ukrainians from August 1Photo
Exclusive
July 31, 01:18 PM • 42486 views
Synchronicity of Kuzminykh's and "Darnytsia's" statements: lawyer explained whether this could be grounds for examination and investigation
Exclusive
July 31, 12:18 PM • 63842 views
Excise tax on sweet carbonated drinks: when parliament might consider the bill and whether it will do so at all
July 31, 12:07 PM • 134238 views
Zelenskyy signed the law on NABU and SAPO
July 31, 10:55 AM • 77415 views
Rada increased defense spending
July 31, 10:17 AM • 80222 views
The Rada restored the powers of NABU and SAP with the presidential bill
Exclusive
July 31, 07:35 AM • 72156 views
Another disinformation: Khortytsia OSGT spokesperson on Russia's statement regarding the capture of Chasiv Yar
Exclusive
July 30, 03:21 PM • 247510 views
Aviation is a Constant of the Ukrainian Dream: Roman Mileshko on the Challenges and Prospects of a Strategic Industry in Wartime
Exclusive
July 30, 03:01 PM • 284257 views
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
3m/s
67%
747mm
Popular news
In case of war with the US, Russia will rely on tactical nuclear weapons due to the weakness of its army - RubioJuly 31, 07:50 PM • 10006 views
Occupiers bring teachers from Lipetsk to the occupied territories of UkraineJuly 31, 10:49 PM • 4102 views
Putin claimed Crimea and eastern Ukraine back in 1994 - German Foreign Ministry archive11:38 PM • 18432 views
Ukraine builds large-scale fortifications to deter Russia's summer offensive - WSJ01:59 AM • 6370 views
"Black cash" for 4 million hryvnias: SBI exposed another corruption schemePhoto02:48 AM • 13123 views
Publications
"Servants" show their teeth: MPs are considering ways to strengthen parliamentary control over other government bodies
Exclusive
05:15 AM • 1110 views
Open banking and the return of full RRO penalties: what will change for Ukrainians from August 1Photo04:30 AM • 7522 views
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhotoJuly 31, 02:00 PM • 37142 views
Synchronicity of Kuzminykh's and "Darnytsia's" statements: lawyer explained whether this could be grounds for examination and investigation
Exclusive
July 31, 01:18 PM • 42486 views
Aviation is a Constant of the Ukrainian Dream: Roman Mileshko on the Challenges and Prospects of a Strategic Industry in Wartime
Exclusive
July 30, 03:21 PM • 247510 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Sybiha
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kherson Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Israel
Advertisement
UNN Lite
DiCaprio received permission to build an eco-hotel in Israel, but not without a "portion" of criticismPhotoVideoJuly 31, 05:36 PM • 14809 views
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhotoJuly 31, 02:00 PM • 37151 views
Taron Egerton on the role of James Bond: "I don't think I'm a good choice"July 30, 01:21 PM • 136440 views
Trump "seriously considering" pardoning rapper "Diddy" before sentencing - MediaJuly 30, 07:04 AM • 196998 views
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is knownJuly 28, 12:41 PM • 251998 views
Actual
Fox News
The New York Times
Facebook
WhatsApp
Airbus A320 series

Airbnb considers launching a loyalty program

Kyiv • UNN

 • 132 views

Airbnb is considering a loyalty program that will reward customers not only with points, but also with experiences and services. The company has updated its range of tours and travel services, adding the hiring of chefs and masseurs.

Airbnb considers launching a loyalty program

The loyalty program "is under consideration" at Airbnb, and the launch of the company's business focused on experiences and services will allow the home-sharing platform to "better" reward customers, said Chief Business Officer Dave Stephenson, UNN reports with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

While Airbnb has no plans for a quick launch, the company has "a lot of tools and elements that will make a loyalty program attractive in the future," Stephenson said in an interview at Bloomberg's Chicago office. He came to the city to celebrate the company's first global live music partnership with Lollapalooza festivals around the world.

"If we create a loyalty program, we want it to be unique," he added. "We don't just want to award points for dollars. It will have to include experiences, services and accommodation, and how all of that will be interconnected."

In May, Airbnb updated its range of tours and travel services, and also introduced additional services, such as hiring a personal chef, professional trainer or masseur.

Airbnb has launched new services: now you can order a massage, dinner from a chef and much more15.05.25, 10:23 • 2920 views

CEO Brian Chesky said these projects could generate $1 billion and greater annual revenue as the company expands beyond accommodation. The launch of a loyalty program that includes these services would mark a change of course after Chesky previously rejected the idea of rewarding points for dollars.

The company is often asked about this. Even during the last earnings call in May, Chesky said that subsidized points programs are "a fee for not having a lot of loyalty programs on the platform." According to him, Airbnb already demonstrates a high level of user retention, so the company will consider alternative models, for example, a program similar to Amazon Prime, which increases the frequency of visits and "share of wallet."

"I think any program that increases share of wallet or encourages people not necessarily to come back to Airbnb, but to use it more often throughout more of their life, not necessarily every year, but imagine every month or every week, including in your own city, would be very, very attractive to us," he said during the conference.

Addition

In March, Airbnb launched its first discount program, under which users can receive Airbnb bonuses by booking rooms at its subsidiary, HotelTonight.

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldOur people abroadReal Estate
Amazon Prime
Bloomberg L.P.
Chicago