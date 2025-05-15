Airbnb has launched new services: now you can order a massage, dinner from a chef and much more

Airbnb is no longer just a platform for booking accommodation. The company has introduced an updated application with the "Services" function, which opens access to new opportunities. From now on, users can order dinner from star chefs, a massage or a professional photo session. This is reported by UNN with reference to Entrepreneur.

Details

According to the publication, the company announced the redesigned application on Tuesday. According to CEO and co-founder of the company Brian Chesky during the presentation in Los Angeles, Airbnb strives to offer what is traditionally available only in hotels - personalized services.

Hotels have a service that we lacked. Now we are changing it - emphasized CEO and co-founder Brian Chesky at the presentation in Los Angeles.

So from now on, in 260 cities, users can order not only accommodation, but also a variety of additional services:

Food: homemade dishes and catering from professional chefs, including Michelin-starred chefs;

Massages and spas: Swedish massage, deep tissue massage, reflexology, facials, microdermabrasion, body scrubs;

Photo shoots: professional shooting from award-winning photographers;

Fitness services: personal training in yoga, strength exercises, HIIT;

Beauty services: hairstyles, makeup, manicure.

Airbnb assures that all service providers undergo thorough checks, have the appropriate certificates and an average of more than 10 years of work experience. Despite the impressive level of service, the company notes that there are also budget options available - many of them cost less than $50.

CEO Chesky also noted that the company's goal is to expand opportunities for people not only to share housing, but also to monetize their time, skills and hobbies.

Airbnb has become a noun and a verb, synonymous with a place to stay. Now we want it to mean more - a way to share what you know and love — Chesky summarized in an interview with the New York Times.

