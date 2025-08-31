$41.260.00
August 30, 04:05 PM
Mayor of Reni Plekhov involved in car accident, his mother diedPhoto
August 30, 01:59 PM
Zelenskyy on Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the crime was meticulously planned
Exclusive
August 30, 01:06 PM
In Kyiv, a man survived after falling from the 19th floor: he landed on a parked carPhotoVideo
August 30, 11:04 AM
Had a Glovo bag, shot in the back: video from the scene of Andriy Parubiy's murderVideo
Exclusive
August 30, 10:36 AM
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the shooter was disguised as a courier, 7 shell casings found at the scene
Exclusive
August 30, 09:58 AM
Murder of Andriy Parubiy in Lviv: details revealed
August 30, 09:24 AM
Shooting of Parubiy in Lviv: political figure shot dead, attacker sought - police
Exclusive
August 30, 09:15 AM
Andriy Parubiy shot in Lviv - source
Exclusive
August 29, 02:32 PM
Expert on Defence City: a good start, but additional support tools are needed for critically important companies
August 29, 12:28 PM
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhoto
Tags
Authors
Chicago Mayor Forbids Federal Agents From Concealing Faces During Operations Amid Trump's Threats To Deploy National Guard - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 376 views

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson signed an order prohibiting federal agents from wearing masks and disguises. This decision was made amid Donald Trump's threats to deploy the National Guard.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson has signed an executive order prohibiting federal agents from wearing masks and disguising themselves during operations in the city. The decision comes amid threats from US President Donald Trump to use the National Guard to combat crime. This is reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

On Saturday, Mayor Johnson emphasized that the order is aimed at protecting the constitutional rights of Chicago residents. He added that the city will use all legal means to resist the unilateral deployment of federal forces.

We don't want to see military checkpoints or armored vehicles on our streets, and we don't want to see families torn apart

- he noted.

The decision comes after Trump's statements, who called Chicago a "mess" and threatened to introduce the National Guard to combat crime and eliminate homeless camps. Federal agents are already conducting immigration raids in cities across the country, which has drawn criticism from Democratic mayors and governors.

According to Chicago police, in the first half of 2025, the number of murders in the city decreased by 32% to 188, which is the lowest figure since 2014. The number of violent crimes decreased by 23%, and vehicle thefts by 28%.

Recall

Recently, US President Donald Trump stated that he plans to personally join police and military patrols on the streets of Washington tonight. He has already federalized the police and deployed the National Guard in the US capital.

Subsequently, Pentagon chief Pete Hegset issued a directive allowing US National Guard troops, who arrived in the capital as part of President Donald Trump's program to combat crime in the nation's capital, to begin carrying weapons.

Veronika Marchenko

