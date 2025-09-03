Today, September 3, the world celebrates the Day of the Discovery of DNA Uniqueness, Skyscraper Day, and also the Birthday of the Bra, writes UNN.

Bra's Birthday

It was on September 3, 1914, that American Cares Crosby received a patent for her invention – a bra made of handkerchiefs and colored ribbons.

The inventor's husband worked for a company that manufactured women's corsets. He showed the first bra to his management, who bought the patent for $1,500.

The first bras were sewn from corset fabrics. In the early 1930s, the production of bras with cups of different sizes and elastic straps began.

Within a few years, this essential item of women's wardrobe also began to be produced from synthetic fabrics.

The most expensive bra is officially considered to be the one demonstrated in 2001 by Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. It is a bright red bra, studded with rare Thai rubies totaling 300 carats. Valued at $15 million, it entered the Guinness Book of Records as the most expensive lingerie in the world.

Day of the Discovery of DNA Uniqueness

In 1984, scientist Alec Jeffreys proved the uniqueness and irreproducibility of the helical structure of this molecule.

This discovery brought genetics to a new level. In particular, it allowed for a breakthrough in historical research. With the help of DNA analysis, scientists can study the origin of entire nations.

Although the structure of DNA was deciphered back in 1953 by Francis Crick and James Watson, it was Jeffreys' discovery of DNA's uniqueness that marked the beginning of a new era in genetics. Since then, September 3 has been celebrated as the day when science took another step towards understanding the mysteries of life.

Skyscraper Day

On this day in 1856, the famous American architect Louis Henry Sullivan, who is considered one of the fathers of skyscrapers, was born.

After the Great Chicago Fire, Sullivan, in co-authorship with architect William Le Baron Jenney, built the world's first skyscraper in 1885 - it was a 10-story building over 40 meters high, which was demolished in 1931.

Despite a large number of projects and urban plans, Sullivan died in poverty in 1024.

Currently, buildings with a height of at least 150 meters are classified as skyscrapers.

The tallest building in the world is the "Burj Dubai" skyscraper in the UAE: height – 828 meters, 163 floors, construction cost – 1.5 billion dollars.

World Talent Acquisition Day

The first Wednesday of September is marked by the celebration of World Talent Acquisition Day or Global Talent Acquisition Day, which is what human resources professionals do. In other words, talent acquisition is the process of recruiting qualified specialists in various fields. Employees involved in such searches include recruiters, hiring managers, and human resources department specialists.

The initiators of Global Talent Acquisition Day were the marketing agency KRT, which provides recruitment services, and the Association of Talent Acquisition Professionals (ATAP). The first event of this commemorative day took place on September 5, 2018. The purpose of the event is to express gratitude to those who work hard, tirelessly search for talent, and often remain unnoticed.

