Bra's Birthday, DNA Uniqueness Discovery Day, Skyscraper Day: What else is celebrated on September 3

$41.370.05
48.470.27
ukenru
September 2, 11:50 AM • 54092 views
The Moon will turn red: when Ukrainians will observe a total eclipse of Earth's satellitePhoto
September 2, 11:02 AM • 87906 views
Parubiy's Murder: Court Arrests SuspectPhoto
September 2, 10:24 AM • 124000 views
A plane of the Ukrainian company "XENA" was involved in extinguishing fires in MontenegroPhotoVideo
Exclusive
September 2, 08:46 AM • 138325 views
Demanding and financially literate: how “Generation Z” challenges the banking sector
September 2, 08:31 AM • 74991 views
Udachne village in Donetsk region liberated - General StaffVideo
Exclusive
September 2, 06:00 AM • 137632 views
Humanitarian crisis growing in occupied Crimea - Permanent Representative of the PresidentPhoto
Exclusive
September 2, 05:30 AM • 50423 views
"It seems that business is equated with criminal activity": lawyer on the urgency of adopting changes to the Criminal Procedure Code that will make life easier for entrepreneurs
September 1, 06:36 PM • 88451 views
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideo
September 1, 03:53 PM • 53872 views
Ukrainian military liberated the village of Novoekonomichne in Donetsk region
Exclusive
September 1, 02:20 PM • 108780 views
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
3.5m/s
44%
748mm
Popular news
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 222872 views
Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expectedAugust 30, 11:45 PM • 222636 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winterAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 211935 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM • 208564 views
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summitSeptember 1, 04:35 AM • 203361 views
Publications
The Moon will turn red: when Ukrainians will observe a total eclipse of Earth's satellitePhotoSeptember 2, 11:50 AM • 54085 views
A plane of the Ukrainian company "XENA" was involved in extinguishing fires in MontenegroPhotoVideoSeptember 2, 10:24 AM • 123993 views
Demanding and financially literate: how “Generation Z” challenges the banking sector
Exclusive
September 2, 08:46 AM • 138319 views
Beginning of the autumn season: what needs to be done in the garden in SeptemberSeptember 2, 06:50 AM • 79507 views
Humanitarian crisis growing in occupied Crimea - Permanent Representative of the PresidentPhoto
Exclusive
September 2, 06:00 AM • 137629 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Andriy Parubiy
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kim Jong Un
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Lviv
China
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Messi appeared at the Argentina national team training camp with an exclusive Hermès bag worth $65,000PhotoSeptember 2, 02:15 PM • 11025 views
"See you in court": Hector Jimenez-Bravo promises to sue those who leaked his intimate videos and faked correspondence onlinePhotoVideoSeptember 2, 11:20 AM • 25479 views
Potap named the size of his fee for a 45-minute performanceSeptember 2, 10:43 AM • 28745 views
Potap stated that since the beginning of the full-scale war, he has entered and exited Ukraine more than 14 times.September 2, 08:32 AM • 43227 views
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideoSeptember 1, 06:36 PM • 88450 views
Actual
Fake news
Iron dome
E-6 Mercury
Detonator
Ammunition

Bra's Birthday, DNA Uniqueness Discovery Day, Skyscraper Day: What else is celebrated on September 3

Kyiv • UNN

 • 236 views

September 3 marks the Bra's Birthday, DNA Uniqueness Discovery Day, and Skyscraper Day. On this day in 1914, Cares Crosby received a patent for the bra, and in 1984, Alec Jeffreys proved the uniqueness of DNA.

Bra's Birthday, DNA Uniqueness Discovery Day, Skyscraper Day: What else is celebrated on September 3

Today, September 3, the world celebrates the Day of the Discovery of DNA Uniqueness, Skyscraper Day, and also the Birthday of the Bra, writes UNN

Bra's Birthday

It was on September 3, 1914, that American Cares Crosby received a patent for her invention – a bra made of handkerchiefs and colored ribbons.

The inventor's husband worked for a company that manufactured women's corsets. He showed the first bra to his management, who bought the patent for $1,500.

The first bras were sewn from corset fabrics. In the early 1930s, the production of bras with cups of different sizes and elastic straps began.

Within a few years, this essential item of women's wardrobe also began to be produced from synthetic fabrics.

The most expensive bra is officially considered to be the one demonstrated in 2001 by Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. It is a bright red bra, studded with rare Thai rubies totaling 300 carats. Valued at $15 million, it entered the Guinness Book of Records as the most expensive lingerie in the world.

Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchange29.08.25, 15:17 • 284449 views

Day of the Discovery of DNA Uniqueness

In 1984, scientist Alec Jeffreys proved the uniqueness and irreproducibility of the helical structure of this molecule.

This discovery brought genetics to a new level. In particular, it allowed for a breakthrough in historical research. With the help of DNA analysis, scientists can study the origin of entire nations.

Although the structure of DNA was deciphered back in 1953 by Francis Crick and James Watson, it was Jeffreys' discovery of DNA's uniqueness that marked the beginning of a new era in genetics. Since then, September 3 has been celebrated as the day when science took another step towards understanding the mysteries of life.

Repatriation of fallen soldiers: over 10,000 bodies returned this year29.08.25, 12:08 • 4874 views

Skyscraper Day

On this day in 1856, the famous American architect Louis Henry Sullivan, who is considered one of the fathers of skyscrapers, was born.

After the Great Chicago Fire, Sullivan, in co-authorship with architect William Le Baron Jenney, built the world's first skyscraper in 1885 - it was a 10-story building over 40 meters high, which was demolished in 1931.

Despite a large number of projects and urban plans, Sullivan died in poverty in 1024.

Currently, buildings with a height of at least 150 meters are classified as skyscrapers.

The tallest building in the world is the "Burj Dubai" skyscraper in the UAE: height – 828 meters, 163 floors, construction cost – 1.5 billion dollars.

Trump repaid a $160 million loan for a Wall Street skyscraper: details24.06.25, 09:09 • 4784 views

World Talent Acquisition Day

The first Wednesday of September is marked by the celebration of World Talent Acquisition Day or Global Talent Acquisition Day, which is what human resources professionals do. In other words, talent acquisition is the process of recruiting qualified specialists in various fields. Employees involved in such searches include recruiters, hiring managers, and human resources department specialists.

The initiators of Global Talent Acquisition Day were the marketing agency KRT, which provides recruitment services, and the Association of Talent Acquisition Professionals (ATAP). The first event of this commemorative day took place on September 5, 2018. The purpose of the event is to express gratitude to those who work hard, tirelessly search for talent, and often remain unnoticed.

The government has planned almost 60 scholarships for talented youth and educators20.08.25, 20:38 • 3561 view

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Society
United Arab Emirates
Chicago