Repatriation of fallen soldiers: over 10,000 bodies returned this year

Exclusive
08:48 AM • 1238 views
ROSE-TINTED GLASSES OF DEMOCRACY
Exclusive
06:38 AM • 14587 views
Enemy strike on Navy ship: death toll rises
Exclusive
06:25 AM • 16442 views
Modi and Putin go to China: political scientist explained their goals
05:00 AM • 23857 views
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidyPhoto
Exclusive
August 28, 03:40 PM • 48339 views
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
Exclusive
August 28, 01:53 PM • 57228 views
43% share of UN mission services for Ukraine: domestic airlines gain positions in the global market
August 28, 01:37 PM • 130875 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025
August 28, 01:24 PM • 68857 views
Zelenskyy instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to clarify the circumstances of the ban on entry to Hungary for Ukrainian Armed Forces officer "Madyar"
Exclusive
August 28, 11:21 AM • 77960 views
Economic driver: why Ukrainian aviation needs more than partial attention within Defence City
Exclusive
August 28, 07:27 AM • 113218 views
Ministry of Defense on Ukraine's air defense: this area has not reached maximum effectiveness
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Russia changed its position on the war in Ukraine: Turkey revealed Putin's new demandsAugust 29, 12:54 AM • 20243 views
Scientists discovered a dried ancient lake with a "yellow brick road" at the bottom of the oceanAugust 29, 01:44 AM • 18186 views
Water crisis in occupied Donetsk region intensifies: six cities left without waterAugust 29, 03:05 AM • 18678 views
Atlantic Current on the Verge of Collapse: Scientists Warn of Climate Catastrophe04:11 AM • 15980 views
European leaders discuss creating a 40 km buffer zone between Ukraine and Russia04:31 AM • 11204 views
Publications
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidyPhoto05:00 AM • 23847 views
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
Exclusive
August 28, 03:40 PM • 48329 views
Top 6 hairstyles for schoolgirls: from classic braids to "bubble" ponytailsVideoAugust 28, 02:30 PM • 68445 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025August 28, 01:37 PM • 130869 views
Ukrainian aviation industry: leadership potential, endurance tests, and the search for new support toolsAugust 27, 03:18 PM • 206561 views
UNN Lite
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 132859 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 162928 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 164916 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 154449 views
Bruce Willis's wife spoke about the "hardest decision" she had to make regarding her husbandAugust 27, 08:14 AM • 184888 views
Repatriation of fallen soldiers: over 10,000 bodies returned this year

Kyiv • UNN

 • 140 views

In 2025, over 10,000 bodies of military personnel were returned to Ukraine. Identification of the deceased often occurs via DNA due to the condition of the bodies.

Repatriation of fallen soldiers: over 10,000 bodies returned this year

This year, as part of repatriation efforts, more than 10,000 bodies of Ukrainian servicemen were returned to Ukraine. This was announced by Volodymyr Bilenko, a representative of the search work department of the Central Directorate of Civil-Military Cooperation of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during a briefing, as reported by UNN.

Details

In 2025, as part of repatriation efforts, over 10,000 bodies were returned to Ukraine. Search groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in accordance with the requirements of current legislation, conduct searches up to the line of combat engagement, i.e., to the gray zone, if the security situation allows. In the temporarily occupied territories, coordination of the negotiation process for searching for missing persons is carried out by the Coordination Headquarters and the joint center under the SBU.

- Bilenko said.

He noted that bodies are being returned from the Bakhmut direction.

As a rule, bodies are returned in a rather terrible state. Primary identification is not possible. Experience shows that identification is carried out based on the results of forensic molecular DNA examination. Then we can understand that, yes, this serviceman went missing in the Bakhmut area and was returned to us.

- Bilenko said.

Fake news about 1.7 million Ukrainian military personnel killed and missing - Kremlin disinformation – CPD8/20/25, 4:38 PM • 5546 views

Anna Murashko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Ukraine